Let AU, UN intervene in Nile water dispute to avoid regional instability

A regional crisis has been developing along River Nile since Addis Ababa announced the construction of the grand Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (Gerd) on the Blue Nile spearheaded by the then-prime minister, the late Meles Zenawi. But even before, the possibility of such a dam was a dreadful scenario ever present in the minds of Egyptian leaders.

The Nile Waters Agreements of 1929 and 1959 gave Egypt the right over any upstream water projects with the potential of compromising the river’s flow. This was on the basis that Egypt is more dependent on the Nile than the upstream countries, which enjoy heavy rainfall and whose rivers are the source of the world’s longest river.

The population of the other countries on the Nile Basin ha increased and they developed the capacity to more effectively harvest the waters for national development. But the food and water security situation in Egypt is hugely vulnerable due to population growth and environmental factors that have raised deep concerns among its political leaders.

Water shortages

Water shortages and limited arable land mean Egypt relies greatly on imports to feed its population. Egypt’s agricultural sector uses 90 per cent of the nation’s water supplies, yet domestic production levels are considerably short of demand.

Half of the 20 million tonnes of grain that Egypt consumes annually, or 75 per cent of its total food needs, is imported, making it the largest grain importer.

Population growth in several upstream nations has been accompanied by strong economic growth. This is stimulating the development of infrastructure projects along the Nile, such as dams, irrigation networks and pipelines. The disquiet is that it could cause the evaporation of three billion cubic metres of Nile water each year. But the water loss is only a quarter of the 10 billion cubic metres lost via the Aswan Dam in Egypt yearly.

Egypt is troubled that Ethiopia is moving too fast to broaden Gerd and that it will create water and food scarcity and put millions of Egyptian farmers out of work. Ninety per cent of Egypt’s fresh water comes from the Nile, in particular the Blue Nile tributary.

Amicable regional solution

The shift of position by Sudan towards Ethiopia has dimmed the lights for an amicable regional solution as the energy created by the hydroelectric dam is also likely to benefit it. Also, Ethiopia expects a surplus that will allow it to become a net exporter of hydroelectric energy to neighbouring African states.

It is, thus, the political troubles in the upstream countries, in Sudan, between Ethiopia and Eritrea and around the Great Lakes that are seen as the main obstacles to co-operation in the Nile Basin. One hindrance to the management and allocation of the Nile waters is the absence of an agreement or treaty that represents all the 10 riparian states.

The practical solicitation and acceptability of the existing partially established treaties are thus not backed by a comprehensive agreement of all riparian countries. The governing power and conflict solving capacity is, therefore, uncertain and inefficient.

Eritrea, which shares the drainage basin of the Setit-Tekeze River with Ethiopia and Sudan, has maintained an observer status, hindered its negotiation with the other riparian states.

Multiple factors, including its deteriorating fiscal position, leave Egypt little choice but to engage in co-operation with other riparian nations to prevent severe water scarcity.

The African Union and the United Nations must play an active role in bring about amicable long lasting solution to the Nile waters standoff lest regional security is jeopardised.

A deal should be reached with all the parties with political will to compromise in line with the spirit of co-operation highlighted in the 2015 Declaration of Principles recognising the need for co-operation to fully realise the dam’s benefits and mitigate potential negative effects on the downstream countries.

An AU-led process should jump-start the stalled process to settle the long standing Nile disagreement and an observer African states appointed to oversee a peaceful and long lasting agreement on the Nile dispute.

