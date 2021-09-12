Let all take lessons in the bridging gender gap from our energy sector

Women must lead

The ‘Women Must Lead’ forum to urge women from Mount Kenya region to join politics, in Nyeri County on September 9, 2021. The energy sector has made strides in gender equity and mainstreaming.


Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Mary Maalu

Director, corporate and regulatory services

KenGen PLC

The 2021 Global Gender Gap Index released earlier this year by the World Economic Forum placed Kenya at position 95 among 156 countries. Though a 22-point drop from 2006, when it was ranked 73rd in the inaugural ranking, it was an improvement from 109th last year.

