Let African nations band together to learn pandemic’s bitter lessons

A stark contradiction lies at the heart of Africa’s response to Covid-19. With the continent consuming a quarter of the world’s vaccines across all diseases, one would expect African countries to be well-experienced at producing, procuring and administering them on their people.

Yet, after a year and a half of the pandemic, less than two per cent of Africans have been given a single shot.

As lifesaving Covid-19 vaccines are rolled out in other parts of the globe, African governments have been left ruing the injustice of vaccine nationalism.

But with 99 per cent of vaccines imported, Africans are left with few levers with which to push back against export restrictions and disrupted supply chains. Even with financing, vaccine deliveries have been unpredictable and it could take years to reach desired immunisation levels.

Commitments from the European Union to support vaccination hubs are a welcome long-term support for Africa’s vaccine challenge but not enough to prepare the continent for the next pandemic. Other policies, such as patent waivers on Covid-19 vaccines, are tied up in international negotiations.

Covid-19 pandemic

To avoid a repeat of the debacle thrust upon it by the Covid-19 pandemic, Africa must stand on its own. That does not imply isolation but independence in areas critical to the wellbeing of its people and the resilience of its economy.

The key lesson from Covid-19 is that African nations must rely less on others and more on Africans. The pandemic has shown us that when the chips are down, it is everyone for themselves, though health security is an inalienable right.

Joint struggle has awakened the continent to its collective strength. African responses to Covid-19 have been most effective when African nations have stood together. The African Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP), for example, has pooled procurement of medical supplies, enabling the continent to negotiate collectively rather than as 55 fragmented nations. This has helped to achieve discounts on supplies, enhanced market power and facilitated equitable distribution to all nations.

On African soil

The Africa Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT), backed by a $2 billion Afreximbank financing coordinated jointly with the AU’s Africa Centres for Diseases Control and Prevention, the UN Economic Commission for Africa and Mr Strive Masiyiwa, AU Special Envoy on the Covid-19, has applied a similar approach to vaccine procurement.

African nations have been able to negotiate directly with vaccine manufacturers rather than rely solely on foreign aid. That has, for instance, secured 400 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Covid-19 vaccine, which will, importantly, be manufactured partly on African soil.

The escalating effort to tackle the pandemic calls for national leaders to double down on this whole-of-Africa approach. That will see Africa’s development finance institutions pool resources to resolve its problems, ensuring respect and dignity to Africans. Moreover, African nations should work together to ensure that its $400 billion in foreign exchange reserves domiciled overseas work for it, especially in post-pandemic recovery. Learnings from AMSP and AVATT are being channelled into an African Vaccine Trust to pool procurement of medical resources sustainably.

Medical supplies

The African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) provides an unprecedented opportunity to expand the pharmaceutical industry by enabling developers and manufacturers to trade across a unified market.

This opportunity is particularly compelling, given McKinsey's projections that the African market for vaccines could rise from $1.3 billion today to between $2.3 billion and $5.4 billion by 2030. In addition, the public procurement for vaccines and therapeutics managed by international agencies must be used as catalysts for demand-driven creation of local pharma manufacture capacities.

A renewed effort to align regulations for medical supplies, with support directed to initiatives such as the African Vaccine Regulatory Forum and African Medicines Agency (AMA) should underpin these investments.

As Dr Kwame Nkrumah put it, Africa must be “united in our common desire to move forward together in dealing with all the problems that can best be solved only on a continental basis”.