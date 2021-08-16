Let African nations band together to learn pandemic’s bitter lessons

Covid vaccines donated by UK

Ministry of Health officials, led by Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi, at the JKIA in Nairobi on July 31, 2021 to receive a consignment of 410,000 AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses from the UK.

Photo credit: Ministry of Health

By  Benedict Oramah

President/Chairman

African Export-Import Bank

A stark contradiction lies at the heart of Africa’s response to Covid-19. With the continent consuming a quarter of the world’s vaccines across all diseases, one would expect African countries to be well-experienced at producing, procuring and administering them on their people.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.