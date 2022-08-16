Lessons to civil servants from the elections

As politicians who lost in the just-concluded 2022 General Election lick their wounds, one wonders whether civil servants have learnt anything from the duel.

The lessons meted out on the politicians by the angry voters by sending them packing through the ballot were largely based on the assessment of the report cards of their performance for the past five years.

In an assessment of the sentiments of the electorate as to why they rejected the incumbent legislators across the political divide, one picks the one cogent reason for non-performance and incompetence.

What happened is a perfect example of the application of Jean Jacques Rousseau’s social contract theory, where the citizens agree on specific deliverables with the government through a social contract.

Where the government fails to perform as agreed upon with the citizens, the latter has the right and duty to withdraw their support and even rebel.

The Constitution resonates with the social contract concept by providing for the recall of MPs who fall short of the electorate’s expectations.

It is high time the electorate invoked the recall clause against ineffective political leaders before their term ends.

That should be replicated in the civil service rank and file in getting rid of callous and incompetent workers who keep sucking public resources through huge salaries and perks with no commensurate service delivery to the citizens.

Enrich themselves

Article 232 of the Constitution requires public officers to execute their duties with high standards of professional ethics, efficiency, effectiveness and economic use of public resources.

It is, therefore, a pity that some civil servants in high offices use their positions to enrich themselves to the detriment of service delivery.

Civil servants hiding behind their tenure to perpetrate and perpetuate incompetence, nepotism and corruption have become the norm.

The “Public Service Commission Evaluation Report” of 2021 on compliance with values and principles of Articles 10 and 232 of the Constitution shows the government lost Sh227 million through corruption.

It further reveals that 132 public officers were prosecuted in court for corruption offences, with 32 of them convicted.

It concludes that 139—or 53 per cent—of public institutions were subject to civil proceedings, indicating that they did not uphold good governance practices.

As we applaud the electorate for unapologetically sending into political oblivion incompetent legislators through the ballot, errant public officers must also be put on notice that the writing is on the wall and their days are numbered.

It is high time the citizens rose to the occasion and exercised their civic duty of holding to account errant and incompetent civil servants or, at worst, hounding them out of office through the available constitutional mechanisms.