Lessons that Kenya can learn from the collapse of Sri Lanka economy

Sri Lanka’s economy has collapsed. The country has declared non-payment of external debt, banned most imports and reduced pay and work hours for government employees.

The development budget was halted and schools closed. Long queues lasting days are made for petrol, diesel and cooking gas. Inflation is at over 45 per cent. Prices of common food items—like eggs, rice and bread—have more than doubled with daily power cuts.

Sri Lanka was a middle-income economy with good prospects in 2018. At Easter 2019, there were church bombings, including the famous St Anthony’s shrine, despite warnings by Saudi and Indian intelligence. That pushed the country to ‘military safety first’ strategy over economics and killed tourism.

Since then-US Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson bungled on real estate debt securities, the means of keeping the world’s central banks afloat shifted to the Reserve Bank’s support of debt. The trend, usually referred to as money printing, modern monetary theory or simply much greater money creation, always and inevitably leads to inflation.

In Sri Lanka, a new government embarked on two significant policies in 2019/2020: Government revenue and agricultural practice. Revenue of developing countries is a practical measure heavily based on indirect taxation. In Sri Lanka, a value-added tax system prevailed as the basis of revenue collection.

Private enterprise

To encourage private enterprise, the government halved this tax and tripled income tax basic exemption. Money printing increased from a few hundred billion rupees to three trillion. Last month’s salaries were paid by printing money—leading to a problem that required a restructuring of government.

The government followed Western practices as they did not have their own monetary model or mechanisms such as separating reserves or sovereignty in debt and other common devices. It did not have ring-fenced reserves, essential for developing countries. In Singapore, when Lee Kuan Yew realised this, he replaced the central bank (MAS).

Foreign debt is a simple equation: Annual payment is the loan amount divided by the number of years plus annual interest. If loans are shorter, then the number of years are fewer; so, annual payment rises. If loans are more, the commercial interest rate is higher. We should avoid these or ring-fence the actual national reserve from them.

The agricultural practice change was imposition of green or chemical-free agriculture done without a reference input/output table of economists. It has had unintended effects. The main export crops are tea and spices. There is widespread production reductions. For instance, milk demand was met 40 per cent by domestic production. But the high-yield cows depend on special grasses grown with many chemicals. In its absence, milk production per cow fell to a fifth. It has happened. Domestic production is eight per cent and with effects on import needs.

Sri Lanka has an old agricultural export system. So, tea export prices have been closely followed by costs. The leader of the workers’ union is a senior politician, often a senior minister. This has led to the tea and spice export trade close to production costs.

Export manufacture

Its globalised manufacturing specialised in export manufacture, garments, footwear and others. Again, the matrix of input and output was neglected. Individual unit profit-making rather than industrial backward- and forward development was emphasised. So, the accounts basis has been as exports and imports rather than value addition.

A comparison with a successful country tells the story. In Bangladesh, for garments, a low-cost supply of superstructure employees exists—just as for migrant labour there is planned training and build-up of funds for labour to buy into top markets. Backward links to Bangladesh industry is done.

In Sri Lanka, as in most other developing countries, financial private schemes are instead used, to the detriment of national development. To shift to exports and manufacturing is a must as a country grows. But Kenyans should look to the Sri Lankan case and learn what needs to be avoided.

The key in capital markets is not accountancy capital but entrepreneurship. That was the Taiwan Stock Exchange when it was tops. Their new Innovation Board is an attempt at the future. The slogans of the past and old-style investment led to Sri Lanka 2022.