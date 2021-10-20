Lessons from Rwanda on banking in the time of Covid-19

The uniqueness of the Covid-19 pandemic is that the fight to contain it has inevitably meant causing immediate and significant damage to economies.

Constrained global mobility and disruptions in logistics and value chains have dealt a heavy blow on entire industries, and by extension national economies.

Most African countries that did not have sufficient fiscal headroom were forced to borrow heavily to plug gaping budget deficits created by economic shutdowns and general disruption in productive activities.

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) regional economic outlook report for sub-Saharan countries launched in March showed that public debt increased to almost 58 percent of the region’s GDP, touching the highest mark in 20 years.

Only two countries (from 11 in 2014) were classified as having low debt risk by the end of 2020, while 17 (from only 6 in 2014) were classified as being in the high risk and debt distress categories.

The recovery path to pre-Covid-19 economic levels will be long and arduous.

Economic activity will be slow to mend, even with the numerous targeted government interventions already being implemented. Workers in the informal economy and small business owners, in particular, were severely affected and will require support for many years to fully get back on their feet.

In the banking sector, strong liquidity and capital levels will determine specific lenders’ capacity to withstand the pandemic.

Management of banking institutions will be required to adopt more agile ways of working, supported by digital solutions and tools that make them more accessible and more relevant to their customers.

To address the emergent economic weaknesses and debt risk, the IMF has called for fiscal consolidation, which mainly refers to spending cuts and mobilisation of non-commodity revenue to boost national coffers.

More importantly, the IMF report points out that transparency and good governance are key in ensuring prudent spending and the ability to repay. This point sets Rwanda apart from many other African countries.

Rwanda is easily Africa’s most agile economy. Kigali has over the years implemented numerous economic, legal and governance reforms to improve the ease of doing business in the country.

Entrepreneurs can register a new business online in six hours. The ranking automatically places Rwanda as East Africa’s most competitive economy.

This commitment by Kigali to make it easier for the private sector to thrive could as well make all the difference in the race for economic recovery in the Covid-19 new normal.

As a result of the economic discipline and relatively effective immunisation of the population against the Covid-19 virus, it is projected that Rwanda’s GDP will grow by 5 per cent this year, rebounding from a 3.4 per cent contraction in 2020.

The country’s GDP grew by a whopping 20.6 per cent in the second quarter that ended in June, maintaining the Q1 momentum when the growth rate was 3.5 per cent, per data from the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda.

The hugely successful $620 million 10-year Eurobond that closed in August 2021 demonstrated international investors’ unwavering confidence in the country’s economic stability.

Diligent management of the economy has kept the inflation rate low, and the local currency stable.

The May 2021 IMF review on Rwanda states that the country’s risk of debt distress “is expected to remain moderate”, placing it in the safer bracket relative to African peers.

The “Made in Rwanda” policy has improved the perceptions of Rwandan products within Rwanda, promoting nascent industries and boosting the productivity of exporting sectors.

Kigali has championed the establishment of the Single Africa Air Transport, as a result of which the construction of Bugesera International Airport is well underway.

The International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) - a global community for the meetings industry - ranked Rwanda the second most popular destination for international conferences and events on the continent, putting it in a vantage position to benefit from business tourism.

In the private sector, the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated digitisation of the banking industry. Banks will be required to continue investing heavily in digital solutions for clients, while smarter, more agile ways of working internally will become a necessity.

Global consultancy McKinsey predicts that banks must keep lending at scale to thrive beyond the Covid-19 crisis.

McKinsey recommends that banks reimagine their business models and adapt to recent shifts in consumer behaviour, especially the accelerated adoption of digital delivery channels.

Surpassing projections

Rwanda’s financial sector and the Bank of Kigali is, in many ways, already surpassing these recommendations by McKinsey.

Kigali is now home to many international banks with cross-border operations in East Africa and beyond.

These include I&M, Equity, KCB, Ecobank, Access, GTBank, Bank of Africa and NCBA.

The Bank of Kigali, Rwanda’s largest lender by assets, has harnessed digital capabilities and ensured that customers continue to transact while staying safe. The bank on October 4 switched to a new core banking system that has much higher capacity to support customers’ thirst for digital banking.

The most successful financial institutions in the Covid-19 new normal are those that will prioritise making almost all services accessible through digital means.

In the long run, banks will have to let go or modify heavy procedures. Bureaucracy will have to change and be rethought, paving the way for smarter and more agile ways of working, supported by digital tools and solutions, which will chart the way forward.

Rwanda’s economy is moving away from being cash-based through the various initiatives undertaken by financial institutions, including the untapped opportunities in the agency banking model and mobile money transfer services.

These shifts represent new earnings opportunities for investors focused on Rwanda’s financial and other economic sectors.

Dr Diane Karusisi is the CEO of Bank of Kigali Plc, the largest commercial bank in Rwanda