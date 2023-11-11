Lessons from a recent visit to the ‘land of the rising sun’

I visited Japan, the ‘land of the rising sun’ on official duty towards the end of October 2023 and unlike previous times, I picked some interesting nuggets worth talking about. Japanese refer to their motherland as “Nippon” or “Nihon” which means the “source of the sun.”

The sunny side of Japan aside, my observations while there suggest that prosperity and excellence follow an identifiable mindset and set of habits. Quite clearly, the anima of the quintessential Japanese deserves a pen portrait.

There seems to be distinct and consistent contours of what I may call the Japanese psyche, ethos and general disposition of the communal personality of her citizenry. From a cursory look, Japanese are generally polite, punctual and hardworking.

These attributes stuck out like a sore thumb wherever I interacted with the people of the rising sun from all walks of life during this last visit.

Without a doubt, Japanese espouse good etiquette and unmistakable politeness when interacting with other people usually expressed through bowing as a sign of respect and observing hierarchy-based courtesies in various interactions. In Japan civility is a prized cultural practice.

The exercise of behaviour that evinces regard to foster the dictates of the polite society among Japanese is truly admirable. Clearly, Confucianism is one of the fundamental building blocks of the politeness of the Japanese for it stresses loyalty, justice, the dialectic of honour and shame, refined mannerisms and modesty among other values.

For example, Confucianism stresses respect for the elderly, a practice rife everywhere and held with remarkable commitment in the Japanese society. That is precisely why age and rank are treated with utmost regard as key statutes of Japanese protocol.

Japanese are generally known for their controlled temperament as demonstrated in their practice of emotional restraint/self-regulation, abstinence and forgiveness. This could explain why Japan is largely a crime-free society.

The sense of humility among Japanese is as epic as is their sense of restraint. They celebrate their breakthroughs and successes with laudable humility, never succumbing to ostentation or any type of show-off conduct. Exercising humility is a badge of honour in the Japanese culture and society.

Regarding diligence, Japanese are averse to sloppiness or willful failure. Therefore, observing diligence for them is second nature. The people of Japan are also known for their patience. They are capable of staying calm and avoiding exasperation or angst even when their expectations, at any one given moment, are delayed.

On sympathy and empathy, virtues taught by many cultures across the world, Japanese seem to lean on them more as the truer markers of what we refer to as “Ubuntu”. Not only do Japanese empathise with you, they step in to alleviate your pain long before you cry out for help. The concept of empathy and consideration in Japanese culture is called “omoiyari”.

As for respect, Japanese exhibit a deep sense of publicly expressed respect to all people everywhere. The lower they bow the more respect they have for the person specially if that person is ones’ senior. People bow upon greeting and upon leaving. Respect is practiced and regarded right across Japan. Other qualities admirable in Japanese people include their regard for harmonious co-existence, order and decorum, and self-development as important values that underlie their social milieu.

I believe there is a software end to commerce and governance. If Kenyans borrowed a leaf from the character traits of Japanese, I have every reason to believe that the hygiene of our commerce will yield much more that it does at the moment. Besides, if Kenya Kwanza’s Bottom-up Transformation agenda with its inclusive ideology is to bring about equity and dignify those at the bottom of the social ladder, what I will loosely refer to as the Japanese consciousness is an ideal cornerstone.

Whatever else you say about the land of hara-kiri, sake, sushi and ikigai, the deep sensibility of discipline and cultural consciousness anchored on virtues such as honour, respect for others might just be part of the software that bestows their commerce and conduct of governance such glowing success.



