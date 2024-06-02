Lesson from developed world

Kenya, like many other developing nations, harbours aspirations of achieving the economic prosperity and technological advancement of the developed countries.

By examining their historical experiences, we can uncover valuable insights, particularly the pivotal role of the agrarian revolution as a precursor to industrialisation.

These countries’ transformative journeys underscore the importance of addressing specific pitfalls to propel Kenya’s economy forward effectively. The agrarian revolution laid the groundwork for the industrial revolutions in Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

In 18th-Century Britain, the Agricultural Revolution brought about innovations such as crop rotation, selective breeding and the use of machinery. These advancements significantly boosted agricultural productivity, reduced the need for labour on farms and freed up a substantial portion of the population for work in emerging industrial sectors. This transition was crucial in providing both the labour force and capital necessary for industrial expansion.

Japan’s Meiji Restoration in the late 19th Century highlights the importance of agrarian reform. The government implemented policies to modernise agriculture, improve productivity and redistribute land to encourage efficient farming practices. The changes supported rapid industrialisation by ensuring food security and creating a surplus labour force that could be redirected to industrial jobs.

Similarly, America’s agricultural advancements in the 19th and early 20th centuries, driven by technological innovations like the cotton gin and mechanised farming, laid the groundwork for its industrial prowess. Increased agricultural efficiency ensured a steady supply of raw materials for industries and enabled labour migration to urban centres, facilitating industrial growth.

By addressing the pitfalls in land tenure, infrastructure, access to technology and capital, extension services, market access and policy support, Kenya can initiate an agrarian revolution that will lay the groundwork for industrialisation. These steps are essential for achieving long-term economic prosperity and improving the quality of life for all.