Lenders at the forefront of the push for corporate governance practices

Apart from environmental and social considerations, adherence to effective corporate governance precepts for the banking sector is equally critical, particularly with the sector’s central role in financial intermediation and facilitating economic activities.

This cannot be over-emphasized, given that any governance challenges in the banking sector can easily translate to economy-wide challenges.

A bank's corporate governance strategy spells out how its business and other affairs are governed by its board and senior management. It also provides the framework for setting objectives, and the means of attaining those objectives as well as monitoring performance.

The Central Bank of Kenya Prudential Guidelines stipulate the minimum standards on corporate governance that are aligned with international best practices. While this is the case, the guideline on corporate governance does not restrict or replace the proper judgment of the management and employees in conducting day-to-day banking business.

The guideline on corporate governance stipulates 14 principles that inform the allocation of authority and responsibilities by which the business and affairs of a bank are carried out.

This includes how banks set their strategies and objectives; select and oversee personnel; operate on a day-to-day basis; protect the interests of depositors, meet shareholder obligations, take into account the interests of other recognised stakeholders; align corporate culture, corporate activities and behaviour with the expectation that the bank will operate safely and soundly, with integrity and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations; and establish control functions.

In line with these principles, each bank is required to formulate its special policies – considering the institution's special needs and circumstances – on the duties, responsibilities and conduct of its directors, chief executive officers and management.

At the global level, there is growing emphasis and focus on governance structures alongside environmental and social considerations for businesses, as expectations of investors, customers, employees and other stakeholders grow with the transition from value to a values-motivated investment climate.

Now and more than ever, investors are incorporating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria in their investment evaluations, assessments, and decisions, and perceive companies with strong sustainability programmes as more sound. Ideally, the focus should be on practices that safeguard stakeholders' interests on a sustainable basis.

In Kenya, the banking sector is keen to enhance corporate and risk governance practices. Several measures have been taken to this end, including scheduling more engagement sessions between the boards and management, to support information sharing and strengthen the oversight role of the boards. In addition, many banks have made progress in assessing collective board skills and qualifications, instituting standalone board risk committees, establishing and elevating the role of chief risk officers (CRO), and integrating discussions between board audit and risk committees.

Code of ethics

At the moment, the emerging focus areas in corporate governance, apart from audit committee schemes, adherence to financial reporting standards, and corporate risk management, include deliberate attention to board composition, the pursuit of shareholder rights, and adherence to a code of ethics.

Concerning board composition – which involves a reflection of what the board has and what it needs – searching for skills and attributes that are critical to provide effective oversight is becoming critically important.

As a bank's strategy changes and its business model evolves, board composition would need to be evaluated on an ongoing basis to ensure that its oversight role is not overtaken by developments.

Many boards now perform regular gap analyses that compare the attributes their directors have with those the board thinks are critical for effective oversight.

On the side, investors, regulators and some key stakeholders, are increasingly demanding a demonstration of a thoughtful approach to board composition; asking for more information on director nominees, board diversity, and the results of board self-evaluations.

With regard to shareholder rights, these comprise an integral part of any corporate governance system. Shareholders now are louder in voicing their opinions on board nominees as well as other corporate actions that may affect the value of their interests.

There is also a relatively stronger focus on adherence to the code of ethics, which ideally should reflect the bank's commitment to the principles of ethics and transparency in all spheres of activity and establish a set of standards of conduct designed to ensure ethical and responsible behaviour on the part of all the professionals in the development of their activities.

At the industry level, and organised under the umbrella body KBA, some initiatives to support good corporate governance practices in the banking sector are notable.

Risk mitigation functions in all banks are currently well-entrenched. At the industry level and within its structures – which support the observance of the tenets of good governance practices in banks – the association has enhanced banks' relations with the regulators and participated in national risk assessment to identify vulnerabilities and mitigate against any gaps.

It has also provided input to regulatory changes proposed for the market and promoted high-level market conduct and discipline. The association has also continued to foster professional human capital management practices and promote ethical behaviour and practices in the industry.

Additional efforts to promote corporate governance practices that KBA has spearheaded include the development of a code of ethics training module for bankers and working closely with other global partner institutions to develop capacity-building initiatives on corporate governance for senior management in banks picking experiences from best practices.



