Lend political will to war on alcoholism

A recent study at Othaya Level Four Hospital that revealed how alcohol abuse is fuelling tuberculosis (TB) in the central region is saddening.

According to the African Journal of Alcohol and Drug Abuse of December 31, 2022, the hospital recorded the highest number of new TB infections in 2018 and 2019 compared to other health facilities of the same level.

Alcohol and drug abuse have reached epidemic proportions in Kenya, especially in the central region. Many young people have become bibulous and wino, thanks to prolonged drinking of illicit liquor. Alcoholism and drug abuse are among the serious problems the government faces. Little wonder, then, that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua recently gave the order of one bar per town in the region in a bid to curb the menace. The DP and his wife, Pastor Dorcas Gachagua, have become prohibitionists and champions against illicit brews and spirits and reckless and irresponsible drunkenness.

While women are affected by alcoholism, young and unmarried men are most notorious for unfettered drinking of illicit liquor. It is not uncommon to witness youths in a drunken stupor behaving like buffoons and zombies. It is disheartening to note that this devastating menace has not spared our youth and school-going children.

A 2017 national survey by the National Authority for Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) cites alcohol as the commonest substance of abuse with 12.2 per cent of persons aged 15-65 being the most active consumers of the commodity.

Addicts and barons

Most notably, many youths begin taking drugs in school and residential areas for recreation and graduate to soft and then hard drugs like cocaine and heroin, ending up as addicts and barons. Regrettably, the lack of strict law enforcement, and also corruption, have contributed to alcoholism and drug abuse and trafficking.

The recent reopening of more than 40 alcoholic beverage-making factories closed by the Kenyatta administration raises eyebrows. Despite the Alcoholic Drinks Regulation and Licensing Act in the counties, the proliferation of dangerous cheap alcohol continues unabated.

Illicit liquor and drunkenness must be stopped. Besides causing TB, they are the main drivers of the country’s chronic underdevelopment, domestic violence, sexual and gender-based violence, as well as widespread separation and divorce. Drunkenness is breaking up homes and impoverishing people.

Alcoholism is not hereditary but a lifestyle choice. It is high time the national and county governments intensified the crackdown against illicit and toxic liquor; the makers and sellers of these detrimental chemicals should not be spared.

The time to save posterity and progeny is now. Let the authorities keep their eye on the ball.