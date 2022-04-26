Legacy media is still alive

Let’s face it: The digital space has overtaken the mainstream media platforms because of its key traits. The internet, or ‘new media’ as communication scholars call it, boasts of disseminating information faster than the ‘legacy’ media, owing to its nature of immediacy. An example is how bloggers and other individuals are posting messages regarding the death of retired President Mwai Kibaki.

New media is a landmark innovation in the communication field; it not only supports participation by the audience but is also a source of feedback for the mainstream media. That acts as a guide to the direction in which the audience, more so consumers of the media, want the content shifted. They point out the kind of stories consumers read more as well as share with their friends and followers.

This has led to withdrawal of the ‘excess’ powers that editors had before the onset of new media, where they made unilateral decisions on the stories to run or not to. The editors have since been changed from gatekeepers to ‘gate watchers’ since they have to monitor what the audience is discussing and package the stories in line with the trending topic.

However, a major concern has arisen in regard to whether we still need a continuation of the journalism course being offered in universities and colleges. The answer is, and will remain to be, ‘Yes!’

What the new media does is to give the audience a platform to share messages immediately and also to comment on the stories through platforms such as social media. However, the majority of content consumers will still rush to the mainstream media platforms to verify the information!

The verification is the noble role that the mainstream media has been left to undertake at the moment and media scholars and students should understand this as their mandate.