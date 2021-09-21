Learn from Hong Kong

Travelling to major destinations has given me a glimpse of how different countries are restarting their tourism sectors. Many major destinations have come up with tailor-made strategies, depending on their needs and niche.

Before departure to Hong Kong, it was clear to me that I was to be quarantined as per the WHO health protocols on travel. Hong Kong has so far managed to open tourism and businesses gradually, considering that Covid-19 resonates with mainland China.

A number of strategies informed by review of personal experience and publicly available data can provide a glimpse of what is going on in other destinations and, hence, help us to learn from one another. Hong Kong is a business hub as we provide for safari and, lately, the growth of sports tourism in Kenya after hosting several international events.

Hong Kong’s full reopening of tourism leans on several strategies. One, it has a 35 per cent, 40 per cent and 25 per cent strategy that ranges from short- to long-term strategies.

For now, it observes strict health protocol, including a pre-test, 14-day quarantine and post-quarantine test. That helps to protect the residents from incoming Covid-19 variants spread through global travel. That’s besides continued vaccination of the citizens and other Covid-19 health protocols.

The Asian country has also boosted local consumption by promoting ‘staycation’ — locals to travel within their communities to consume available tourism services without the need for long-haul travel, strengthening local economies.

Hong Kong Tourism Board has also set aside a budget of over HKD$1.138 million (Sh16 million) in the 2021/22 Financial Year for destination marketing and promotion of cruise tourism and mega events for the destination focused in the midterm.

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) should focus on global events, which will give the country a competitive edge for the destination. For instance, KTB can showcase its products at next month’s Dubai Expo.