Learn from Hong Kong

Commuters

Commuters on board a train in Hong Kong in this picture taken on April 4, 2020. 
 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Joseph Njoroge

Lecturer

Murang’a University of Technology

What you need to know:

  • Hong Kong has so far managed to open tourism and businesses gradually, considering that Covid-19 resonates with mainland China.
  • Hong Kong is a business hub as we provide for safari and, lately, the growth of sports tourism in Kenya after hosting several international events.

Travelling to major destinations has given me a glimpse of how different countries are restarting their tourism sectors. Many major destinations have come up with tailor-made strategies, depending on their needs and niche. 

