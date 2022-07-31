Leading aspirants silent on provision of sanitary towels

Over 500 million girls across the globe do not have access to sanitary commodities. Transactions of “sex for sanitary pads and water” are the greatest health inequities of the time for girls and women in Africa.

Promoting menstruation hygiene management will be a game changer for education and health, in addition to ending unplanned pregnancies, school drop-outs and absenteeism.

We should all support the integration of menstruation commodities in our education system. There’s a need for a policy to integrate menstruation commodities as a package for free education. None of the manifestoes of the four presidential candidates mentions menstruation commodities’ accessibility, affordability and provision as a key pillar to education and health.

Menstruation is not a women’s problem; it’s a societal issue. It is one of the cheapest commodities that should be easily accessible to all in schools and hospitals in the reproductive health units. If condoms are easily accessible and available in all public places, why not menstruation commodities? The provision of these commodities will be a trailblazer in a holistic agenda of education and equity, health and development.

In Kenya, absenteeism for schoolgirls is rampant. Many menstruate daily. The stereotypes, prejudices, discrimination, culture and other perceptions immensely contribute to influencing the emotional disturbances and self-esteem of girls and women.

Competing interests

In this case, empowerment for all; women, girls, men, boys, and leaders in all spheres is the greatest and urgent need. This will promote open and transparent conversations and why there is a need to bring menstruation inequities to an end.

In most homes, menstruation commodities are not budgeted for; they are not even considered basic items. On the other hand, just like education which most homes do not afford due to high levels of poverty and in other informal settlements, marginalised communities, prisons and others, menstruation commodities are not a priority due to competing interests and of course, largely due to poverty levels.

Kenya should be in the lead in mainstreaming and integrating menstruation hygiene in education and health and this will contribute to the Agenda of 2063 of Africa.