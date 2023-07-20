Leadership needed to avert another 2007

Mahatma Gandhi said: “Carefully watch your thoughts, for they become your words. Manage and watch your words, for they will become your actions.

“Consider and judge your actions, for they have become your habits. Acknowledge and watch your habits, for they shall become your values. Understand and embrace your values, for they become your destiny.”

Kenya is at a political crossroads once again. The telltale of looming danger is distressing. Sadly, the political class seems oblivious to it or ignore the signs out of sheer arrogance.

Any keen observer of Kenya’s past politically induced chaos can read a build-up of a pattern of reckless talk and chest-thumping of past violence.

Kenya got lucky to salvage itself from the ashes of the 2007/2008 post-election violence. More than 6,000 innocent people were brutally killed by murderous gangs. Thousands of others were maimed and tens of thousands more displaced.

The physical and mental wounds of the orgy on the victims are still raw yet we are misbehaving again.

The same political characters are at play. In the name of political allegiances, the ethnic communities that make up Kenya are drifting away owing to the mobilisation of politicians through the statements they make in the legacy and social media.

Most Kenyans are angry and hungry. They are frustrated that those whom they voted into office on the promise of improving their lives are stuck on their campaign pledges a year after the contested general election. They are hungry because food prices are surging everyday beyond their reach.

Unemployment among the youth, the majority, is on a steep climb. The idleness and hopelessness makes them fodder for crime and drugs.

A recent National Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Authority (Nacada) report paints a sad picture of a country descending into a drug addiction pit—a clear sign of disillusionment across all walks of life.

It’s time politicians across the political divide showed leadership. Let them start by talking to each other and stop talking at each other.



