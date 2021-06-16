Leaders must respect the rule of law

When King Nebuchadnezzar II defied the teachings of God, what became of him is still a scare to most people. But if we juxtapose his reign and that of our leaders, the difference is subtle.

Nebuchadnezzar was a powerful king in Babylon. In him, God bequeathed power to kill, maim and even humble his perceived enemies. But when his heart was hardened with pride and arrogance, he was deposed from his royal throne.

It is the same today, where leaders act with impunity, including defying court orders, but the citizens still hail them as their honchos, if not gods. A country whose politicians expect the courts to always rule in their favour, without which they throw salvo at judges and threaten them, is a failed state. It is a ticking bomb to both its president and the citizens.

Many rulers have fallen on the very sword they drew against their enemies. Many have sunk into the depression that they inflicted on their rivals. Yet still more have served in the same jails they built for their detractors. All this while the world watches in astonishment, aghast.

Violation of the constitution

Albania’s parliament recently impeached the president, Ilir Meta. Its report indicates that Mr Meta violated the constitution during the April 25 parliamentary election campaigns by inciting violence. In Kenya, however, such a dent in constitution would be regarded as normal.

Indeed, life is ethereal, if not fragile. Nothing lasts forever. In the book The Golden Tup, Leslie W. P. Garland quips: “Why is it that good times aren’t permitted to last? Especially when we have put in so much time and effort. It is as if enjoying the fruits of our labours is one of life’s luxuries that we are not permitted to indulge for too long — one day we have summer sun and the next winter storm!”