Leaders must offer solutions 

In his Labour Day speech, President Uhuru Kenyatta called on leaders to shun blame games and help mitigate the effects of the conflict in Ukraine, which he said were behind the tough economic situation facing the country.

The politics around it aside, I think the President is right to remind leaders that leadership is about solving problems and should not be reduced to a platform for complaining or even blaming others on national issues. Actually, attacking and mocking those who are committed to do something about issues adds nothing but sadness onto the table.

Back in high school, whenever Form Ones arrived, our deputy principal would say, “If one does not know how to welcome guests, they should politely stay away from them.” The same principle is germane here. One should either be ready to tackle challenges or else give ample space for others to do the work.

Truth be told, there is an undignified tendency among politicians to let noise and opportunism eclipse the real issues affecting the people.

This has for decades saddled us with leaders who view leadership in terms of selfish pursuits such as shovelling and digorging hatred on others.

Shun hate speech

It has become very difficult to correct such leaders, given their stubbornness and reckless triviality. That is why the latest advisory from the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) that aimed at remind leaders to mind their political language and shun hate speech and incitement was treated insouciantly.

Politicians are also increasingly being banned from addressing gatherings such as funerals because they have proven to be uncontrollably reckless.

By the way, I was happy that the organisers of the burial of Kenya’s third President Mwai Kibaki “silenced” politicians, because Mzee really exemplified a political life of ‘less talk and more action’, which helped to vastly advance the country during his two-term tenure.

Problems offer an opportunity to do better. Our leaders should rise above negativity and blame games and offer solutions to societal problems.