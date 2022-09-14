Leader must perform to expectations

In a country where eight million registered voters didn’t turn out to vote, 7.1 million others voted for the eventual winner and another 6.9 million voters cast their lot with the first runners-up, the most imperative responsibility of President William Ruto and his government can only be fulfilling election pledges for nation-building.

That will ensure sustainable peace, which is a prerequisite for prosperity.

Former South African President Thabo Mbeki defined nation-building as the construction of the reality and sense of common nationhood, which would result from the abolition of disparities in the quality of life-based on the tribal, gender and geographic inequalities we all inherited.

Nation-building in Kenya is a work in progress.

The new President must accelerate it by laying the foundations for a democratic and open society in which government is based on the will of the people and every citizen is equally protected by law; improve the quality of life of all and free the potential of everyone, and build a united democratic Kenya able to take its rightful place as a sovereign state in the comity of nations.

In this task, the expectations are at four levels. The 7.1 million who voted for President Ruto; those who voted for his opponents; the ‘hustlers’, who form the bulk of his support base; and the rank and file in his Kenya Kwanza Alliance coalition and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, who see this as their “turn to eat”.

Therefore, the President’s commitment should not just be in words but also continue to be expressed through progressive and effective deeds that seek to realise and sustain the reality envisaged in the definition of nation-building.

In the main, he must ensure that his promises are fulfilled because that is the only way the people will give him the political goodwill to undertake the onerous task of nation-building.