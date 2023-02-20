Lead youth to tech careers

The Kenyan economy is rapidly changing, and so it is vital for that high school graduates waiting to go to college to understand the importance of taking up a technical course.

The course would provide the graduate with the essential skills and knowledge for a career and be competitive in the job market.

Two main reasons for joblessness in the country are the lack of job opportunities—due to the weak economy, caused by the government’s failure to invest in infrastructure and resources to attract investors—and the mismatch between the skills and the job market requirements.

Kenyan youth face numerous challenges in accessing technical skills. The lack of mentorship and guidance for the youth waiting to join college can further impede access to technical skills.

There are limited options for technical training. Training is mostly offered in major towns and is available only to those with financial muscle. Many rural youth and those from disadvantaged backgrounds lack the financial ability to receive the training.

Through technical skills training, Kenyan youth can gain the necessary skills to build and maintain successful businesses, become technically proficient in their chosen profession and apply their knowledge to problem-solving and decision-making processes. The training provides the tools and resources to become more efficient and productive while allowing them to hone their skills in a particular field.

More so, it helps to bridge the gap between theory and practice, allowing youth to apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios. That helps to ensure that the youth can develop their skills quickly, efficiently and with accuracy.

The government should create initiatives that focus on developing these skills among the youth and provide them with resources to do so.