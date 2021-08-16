Lead poison makes lipstick kiss of death

Lipstick dates back to ancient Mesopotamia, where women reportedly crushed gemstones and used them to adorn their lips. To give it colour and a shimmering effect, the ancient Egyptians first added red dye and fish scales.

It wasn’t until the Islamic Golden Age when cosmetologist Abu al-Qasim al-Zahrawi created the first solid lipstick and, in Medieval Europe, the beauty product was reserved for prostitutes. It is now worn by women — and a few men — globally.

According to a study, a woman can spend $1,790 (Sh180,000) on lipstick over the course of her life. After all, a bold red lip transforms their day from boring to epic. Lipstick changes its wearer, making them feel braver and more beautiful.

They put it on for a specific reason: Going out or trying to achieve a specific look. There are scientific studies that show wearing lipstick changes the wearer’s personality and makes them feel more confident.

However, the mainstream beauty product has also come a long way in terms of ingredients — a progression that hasn’t been one for the best. The story of the dirty ingredients in it was first disclosed in a 2007 report, “A poison kiss: The problem of lead in lipstick”, by the Campaign for Safe Cosmetics, in the United States. It revealed dangerous levels of lead in more than half of the brands tested.

In a follow-up study, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found that the lead content was actually higher, as high as 7.19 parts per million (ppm. The Campaign for Safe Cosmetics study had reported 0.65 ppm.

Alarming and infuriating

However, the presence of lead in lipstick is as alarming as it is infuriating. The general consensus in the scientific community is that there is no safe lead level as the chemical element is linked to adverse health effects like poor muscle coordination, nerve damage, high blood pressure, hearing and vision impairment and reproductive problems.

Lead is a known neuronal and reproductive toxin but the average consumer might not realise its presence since the label doesn’t say so. It is also a possible carcinogen whose even gradual consumption of a small amount can end up disastrous.

Unfortunately, a study published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives listed other toxic metals, including cadmium, linked to serious kidney problems; chromium, a carcinogen; and aluminium, which causes neurotoxicity.

It found that when the product is used twice a day on average, accidental ingestion results in an intake of metals higher than the acceptable levels. And formaldehyde, a preservative in lipstick, is a carcinogen that causes coughing, breathlessness and skin irritation.

And there is also environmental pollution. When a lipstick wearer washes their face, the petrochemicals in the product, especially the tiny plastic particles, are washed down the drain and eventually end up in water sources.