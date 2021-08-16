Lead poison makes lipstick kiss of death

lipstick

 However, the presence of lead in lipstick is as alarming as it is infuriating.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Charles Onyango

Global Impact Fellow

Lipstick dates back to ancient Mesopotamia, where women reportedly crushed gemstones and used them to adorn their lips. To give it colour and a shimmering effect, the ancient Egyptians first added red dye and fish scales.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.