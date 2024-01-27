Law review panacea for workers troubles abroad

As of 2020, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) reported a global migrant workforce of 281 million individuals.

In Kenya, estimates project a population of around 63.9 million by 2030, with 22.3 million falling in the 15-34 age range.

This demographic shift indicates that by 2030, approximately 40 per cent of Kenya's population will be youth. Therefore, there will be a high demand for jobs in a shrinking economy.

The Kenyan Senate Standing Committee on Labour and Social Welfare notes a substantial labour force in Middle Eastern countries, with about 80,000 Kenyan migrants in Saudi Arabia and 60,000 in the United Arab Emirates, many involved in domestic labour.

It's crucial to recognise that these figures could be underestimated, considering the prevalence of irregular migrants, a significant portion of whom are undocumented. This is where my Bill comes in.

My National Employment Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023, represents a pivotal step towards securing the rights and welfare of Kenyan workers abroad. It introduces a new part (Part IX) into the existing National Employment Authority Act.

The new part, titled ‘oversees & migrant workers,’ is a direct response to the realities that many Kenyans face when they leave the country to pursue a living. I have followed the harrowing reports of the inhumane treatment that many of our fellow Kenyans face when working overseas. This is an issue that is in need of urgent and multi-pronged action by all stakeholders. I am pleased to play a role in beginning the process of bringing sanity to this sector by providing a legislative framework to streamline overseas work. It goes without saying that all life is sacred, and the lives and well-being of Kenyans contributing to the global workforce must be safeguarded.

The Bill’s core objective is to ensure that Kenyan workers are only deployed to countries where their rights are protected. A ‘deployment criteria’ is therefore set. Before facilitating deployment of Kenyans to any country, the National Employment Authority is mandated to consider the country’s existing labour and social laws on the rights of migrant workers, relevant international conventions and bilateral agreements, and measures taken by the country to protect migrant workers.

In January, 2023, I visited Saudi Arabia for a fact-finding mission with regards to our migrant workers and the stories were heartbreaking, but inspired me to begin drafting these amendments the moment I returned. Shockingly, many said the time between them receiving news that they would be travelling and them getting on a flight for the first time could even be just a few hours.

They left none the wiser with no pre-departure training, no idea about the culture they are going to, no knowledge of the language, no introductions to our consulates in those countries, just a ticket in their hand and that they would be picked up on the other side.

To help cover this huge knowledge gap that workers often suffer before setting off to other countries, the Bill mandates the issuance of travel advisories by the Authority in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, aimed at educating individuals about labour conditions and human rights standards in countries offering overseas employment opportunities.

Further, the authority is to maintain an integrated information system on all overseas Kenyan workers. It is crucial that migrant workers are well apprised of what they will likely face in these receiving states so that they make informed decisions.

The Bill also creates a licensing regime for recruiters of overseas workers. Among the prerequisites for such a licence to be granted include an indemnity cover for the workers, and details of the place and country of work. By requiring recruitment agencies to adhere to stringent licensing and permit requirements, it intends to streamline the recruitment process while ensuring the safety of our workers.

A critical component of the Bill is the establishment of a levy imposed on licensed recruiters. This fund is designated specifically for emergency repatriation or the return of the remains of overseas workers, providing a safety net crucial for their protection in times of need. I know firsthand what it is like to be treated badly solely because you are different from others around you and have little legal recourse to run to.

Either way, the amendments I am proposing are not just the smart thing to do, but an obligation for Kenya to protect its sovereign power, wherever in the world they may be.

The reason I exist here is to amplify the needs of canyons that are unseen and unheard, and I will continue to legislate in this way.



