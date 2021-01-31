Law hindrance to disciplining of students

Of late, media reports about schools being torched or teachers stabbed or assaulted have brought to the fore the never-ending discussion about student indiscipline, especially in secondary schools.

Many commentators have blamed parents, whom they accuse of being absent in their children’s growth and development. They could be right. But I believe that the legal framework governing basic education in the country does not support schools and teachers in bringing up law-abiding citizens .

Section 36 of the Basic Education Act always sends shock waves through teachers. It provides that no pupil shall be subjected to “degrading” (which is subject to interpretation) treatment or punishment in any form, whether physical or psychological, and a fine of up to Sh100,000 or imprisonment of up to six months or both awaits culprits.

The Basic Education Regulations (2015) stipulates circumstances under which a learner may be deemed to be individually indisciplined but only suggests that institutions should institute corrective measures. In cases of serial offenders, it gives a process that may take weeks for a case of suspension or expulsion of a learner to be concluded.

No school head would want a scenario in which the learners are quite aware that he or she is that powerless. Sadly, that is the case.

And then there is the policy introduced by the Ministry of Education that created the student representative councils, where student leaders are elected.

Unknown to many, it has become extremely difficult for teachers to rely upon the student leaders to maintain discipline. Obtaining just a simple list of noisemakers is difficult. Getting wind of a planned strike is next to impossible. The reason is that the ‘leaders’ owe allegiance to the electorate.

Discipline for success

There is a school motto that read, “Discipline for success”. In all facets of life, having no manners, disrespecting authorities or not observing the laws, procedures and regulations or failing to maintain an established standard of behaviour attracts reprimand or punishment.

If this is what is expected of our learners once they leave school, why have we encapsulated them so much from being corrected?

Today’s learner is protected a lot (which is good), but the avenues for correction are almost nonexistent. The laws governing their discipline do not appreciate the teacher as an agent of correction or ‘modifier’ of behaviour.

Jailing a 16-year-old boy, who went back to school hating it because his parent did more shopping for his sister, is pointless.

At the risk of being branded a corporal punishment advocate, I say instilling responsibility in our teenagers and young adults would not only require guidance (which teachers do) but also decisive deterrent actions.

That would prevent an indisciplined student from destroying property or initiating others into drug abuse, which can be prevented if teachers and school heads had leeway to act.

Mr Olwande, a high school teacher, has an Education in Emergencies background. olwandejustus@

