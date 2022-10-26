Launch cancer drives to boost awareness

October is the Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Research shows cancer is the leading cause of death. The common types of cancer include breast cancer, colon and rectum cancer, lung cancer and prostate cancer.

World Health Organization (WHO) data show almost 10 million deaths from cancer were recorded in 2020. In the same year, 2.26 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer.

This type of cancer has the highest number of diagnosed cases and occurs in both men and women but is far more common among the latter.

Cancer is caused by DNA mutations that instruct one’s body cells to grow out of control. That involves various stages—from the pre-cancerous stage to the last, the most advanced one.

The risk increases with age due to declined cellular repair mechanisms as a person grows older.

Very many people in Kenya, as elsewhere, including the victims and others who are indirectly affected, are suffering due to this killer disease.

People spend a lot of resources seeking treatment, which has impoverished families as they give their all to treat their members. Worse, the victim may die after they have spent a fortune.

Cancer is treatable in its early stages. Early screening and diagnosis slow the mortality rate. Screening programmes should, therefore, be established and further tests carried out.

When abnormalities are observed, clinical evaluation and diagnosis should be accessed and treatment commenced immediately.

In 2019, the government launched chemotherapy centres in 10 counties that the Ministry of Health says are operational.

It also launched a Breast Health Awareness Campaign. But there still are people who do not understand what cancer is, its causes, symptoms and prevention measures.

The government, organisations, media and public should intensify campaigns on awareness and treatment of cancer to tame it.