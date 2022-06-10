Latest Nigeria church killings ominous for Christianity

The latest church attack in Nigeria that left more than 20 people dead and at least 50 others nursing injuries serves to show the tenuous nature of security for Christians in Africa’s most populous country.

Coming on the hallowed Pentecost Sunday and in a region far away from the parts of Nigeria usually linked to terror attacks by Islamic militants, it shows how far the perpetrators are willing to go in spreading their diabolical campaign.

The latest attack at St Francis Xavier Church, where assailants used guns and explosives, was all the more unnerving because Ondo state, where it took place, is one of the most peaceful parts of Nigeria.

Many people around the world have come to associate religious violence with the northeastern part of Nigeria where the Boko Haram militant group has waged an Islamist insurgency for more than a decade, regularly attacking churches and kidnapping schoolchildren.

According to the Washington Post, tens of thousands of people have been killed in the region and millions displaced. Violence in the southwest, by contrast, has mainly been marked by kidnappings for ransom and conflict between farmers and herders from the Yoruba ethnic group.

However, the most recent attack reinforces the view of Open Doors, a US non-profit dedicated to tracking persecution of Christians worldwide, that Nigeria is the most dangerous place to be a Christian in the whole world.

In its 2022 World Watch List, Open Doors CEO David Curry said, “In Nigeria, a Christian is killed for their faith every two hours: that’s nearly 13 Christians a day and 372 Christians a month.”

Research for the 2022 World Watch List reveals that in 2021, more Christians were murdered for their faith in Nigeria than in any other country. Last year, Nigeria accounted for nearly 80 percent of Christian deaths worldwide, with more than 4,650 believers killed. The death toll once again makes Nigeria the world’s most violent place for Christians — for the second consecutive year.

Nigerian Christians

“We can document that 4,650 Nigerian Christians were killed during the previous reporting period for the 2022 World Watch List. Those are just those we know about — and can report. They were tracked, targeted, raped and killed … because they were Christians.”

Religious persecution in Nigeria is, simply put, brutally violent. In much of northern Nigeria, Christians live their lives under the constant threat of attacks from Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Fulani militants and criminals who kidnap and murder with few consequences.

While all citizens of northern Nigeria are subject to threats and violence, Christians are often specifically targeted because of their faith — ISWAP and Boko Haram want to eliminate the Christian presence in Nigeria, and Muslim Fulani militants attack Christian villages specifically.

In addition to the violence risks, Christians in some of Nigeria’s northern states also live under sharia law, where they face discrimination and treatment as second-class citizens.

In an encouraging move, the latest killings have raised the ire of Christians and other concerned groups around the globe, rising not only to condemn but to seek a lasting solution to the unending pandemic.

In the United Kingdom, the House of Commons held a debate on the growing violence in Nigeria following the attack. Prime Christian News reported that Christian MP Fiona Bruce had tabled an urgent question in the House to ask the government about its role in helping religious groups in Nigeria.

Bruce, the prime minister's special envoy for freedom of religion or belief (FoRB), asked Vicky Ford, the secretary of state for foreign, commonwealth and development affairs, if she agreed the latest attacks are a "FoRB issue as the attacks are mainly on largely Christian communities".

Bring faith communities together

She continued: "Will she agree to meet the APPG [All-Party Parliamentary Group] delegation and me to hear how local faith actors and non-governmental organisations need more support to bring faith communities together?

“What can the government do to support the Nigerian constitutional guarantee of freedom of religion and of freedom from discrimination? How does the government's partnership with Nigerian security forces and legal services support the apprehension of perpetrators and prevent increasing acts of impunity across Nigeria?"

In her response, Ford condemned the "heinous" attack and stressed "the importance of those responsible being brought to justice in accordance with the law".

She also said the UK government was working "closely with religious leaders" and was "liaising with the authorities in Ondo state to encourage a thorough investigation".