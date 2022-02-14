Latest election bill is unfair, time-barred

A sitting of the National Assembly. 

What you need to know:

  • Manual transmission of results will set the stage for mistrust and confusion during elections.
  • The law requires all results to be transmitted electronically and that should be maintained.

The proponents of the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2022 should have consulted widely before bringing it to the Floor of the House for debate. The bill, which contains a raft of proposals, was first read in Parliament on Wednesday last week, paving the way for debate.

