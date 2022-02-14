Latest election bill is unfair, time-barred

The proponents of the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2022 should have consulted widely before bringing it to the Floor of the House for debate. The bill, which contains a raft of proposals, was first read in Parliament on Wednesday last week, paving the way for debate.

The most contentious provisions of the bill are the sections allowing IEBC to rely on physically delivered results to declare the results of the presidential election. They require presiding officers to send an image of the results to the national tallying centre by physically delivering results to the constituency returning officer, who will then transmit them both electronically and physically.

As good as it sounds, the procedure could open a Pandora’s box. Some lawmakers already claim that it is a government ploy to rig the presidential election in favour of their preferred candidate — an indication of mistrust among MPs regarding the bill.

But some of the provisions are not new; they were used before but failed to provide credible elections. The move is, therefore, regressive. We would rather learn from our past mistakes and rectify them.

Manual transmission of results will set the stage for mistrust and confusion during elections. The law requires all results to be transmitted electronically and that should be maintained. The amount IEBC has invested in the result transmission system (RTS) is a lot and should not go to waste. Something must be done to save taxpayers’ money.

Consequently, coming up with such amendments barely six months to the elections is not good to the electoral agency. It means IEBC will have to go back to the drawing board. They will have to come up with the logistics for complying with the proposed law, which might require a bit of time.

The proponents of the bill should understand that we live in a country where claims of rigging arise every time an election is held. The solution to this should be a lasting one.

Deliver ‘credible’ nominations

We should look back into our history. Kanu, the ruling party back in the late 1980s, came up with the ‘mlolongo’ (queue) voting system during the primaries in a bid to deliver ‘credible’ nominations. Voters would queue behind the image of their preferred candidate. But it came out clearly that it never solved the problem; it even worsened it. In fact, it resulted in voter intimidation and fraud during the primaries. Critics argued that it set the stage for massive rigging on a scale never witnessed before.

Fast-forward to 2022. The country is still in the same quagmire. We are still looking for ways of delivering the elusive credible elections. For a credible and transparent elections, proper mechanism must be put in place. The government should invest in infrastructure for smooth transmission of election results rather than amend the law.

Technology, if not interfered with, will provide the best solution to the problem. It is fast, efficient and transparent. Let us, therefore, invest in technology and embrace and adapt it. We are in the Digital Age.