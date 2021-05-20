Lamu Port commissioning major boost for Africa’s integration

Lamu Port

Lamu Port begins operations after receiving its first Cargo Ship at Berth Number 1 during the official launch by President Uhuru Kenyatta in Lamu County on May 20,  2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Adhere Cavince

This week, the Lamu Port roared to life as it received the first ship, in a major development that is promising to change transshipment and logistics landscape not just for Kenya but also for the region and the African continent at large.

