Laikipia not just ‘banditry’

Ol Moran

Ruins of a house that was set ablaze by suspected armed bandits at Kisii Ndogo village in Ol Moran area, Laikipia County on September 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Steve Njuguna | Nation Media Group

By  David M. Kigo

Looking at the pattern of the Laikipia “bandit” attacks, where big and small farmers, including owners of private ranches and conservancies, are now prisoners on their own land, most Kenyans are not convinced that these are mere bandits or pastoralists in search of pasture for their livestock. Not when schools are being burnt and the people have to flee from their homes to nowhere.

