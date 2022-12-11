Lack of science writers cause of misinformation

As the debate on the development and use of genetically modified organisms (GMO) rages on, there is no doubt science is an act of an imperfect human being.

Thus the outcome of science may be coated with human inadequacies that drive short-term selfish interests at the expense of a country’s interest. In that case, the scientific work becomes beneficial to a few people while the general public is left in darkness.

The news media, as a public watchdog, has a role to raise ethical questions or point out mistakes made by scientists. To do this, specialised personnel are required. However, many science-related news items, including some articles on GMOs are reported by individuals who have no background in science. As such, the public uptake of scientific research remains low.

Or the general public is fed with raw scientific information that creates confusion for lack of better understanding. The potential remedy is to encourage research scientists to address the public directly through writing for news media.

Unfortunately, the Kenyan higher education system does not train scientists to write for the general public. The emphasis is on narrow academic writings. Hence, the majority of innovative scientific information remains out of reach by the general public.

The cure to this problem lies in university curricula. Both undergraduate and graduate students carrying out research must be taught how to communicate with non-scientists as a way of minimising confusion when the general public picks up information from news media.

Lack of collaboration between news media and universities makes it even harder for scientist to directly engage with the public. To foster this collaboration, the universities must first recognise that mainstream media and social media are integral ways through which public access and engage with research outputs.

And that the news media have the benefit of access to high-quality science content for their readers and viewers. This collaboration will create a skilled science writer’s workforce that is able to dissect scientific research into information devoid of confusion.