Laban Ayiro: Let’s make the best of this year despite the many challenges  

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.”

So begins A Tale of Two Cities, Charles Dickens’ novel set during the French Revolution. After three years of the Covid-19 pandemic, lockdowns, a nervous election, a treacherous war in the Democratic Republic of Congo that is sucking in neighbours, skyrocketing inflation, socio-political earthquakes, uncertainties for our Junior Secondary School children and other tribulations, it’s no wonder many Kenyans believe we are living in difficult times (randomised polls: 38 per cent satisfied, 60 per cent dissatisfied and two per cent no opinion).

Even the arrival of a new year, normally greeted with joy and optimism, promises little relief from the socio-economic trials and divisiveness.

Traditionally depicted as an opportunity to bury the past and look forward to new tidings, 2023 seems more likely to be dragged into the national dilemma over the International Monetary Fund and and World Bank conditionalities that are but austerity measures that will drive the bulk of the populace into poverty.

As a nation, we are also exposed to too much negative rhetoric instead of positive vibes that would enhance national cohesion and support our President in his focus on economic recovery. Need I say that as a citizen of this country, I sometimes metaphorically must wear a ‘construction worker’s helmet’ for protection against today’s political, ethnic and cultural brickbats?

Singing “Happy New Year” won’t magically erase our troubles. But there are other ways 2023 can be tolerable. Those ways begin and end with each of us.

We have to treasure what we have.

Some of us are wealthy in material goods: a fine home, money in the bank and real estate investments. Others have less tangible treasures: a dream job, a loving husband or wife, wonderful children, loyal friends, a spiritual faith that indeed has found a resting place in God and even good health.

Teach calculus

If we sift a bit more through our personal trove of riches, we unearth our talents: the ability to put up shows like a professional (Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill is an outstanding example), to teach calculus or statistics as I do, to put strangers at ease, to conjure traditional recipes (like Three Dee restaurant in Nairobi) that are out of this world or to extend a hand of friendship to the vulnerable or even your enemy.

Our small pleasures—an evening walk around the neighbourhood, being a choir member of Afrizo at Daystar, a bottle of beer for those who drink, and shared laughter with your son or daughter—belong in this box of silver and gold.

To count our blessings and truly thank God, to pause and remember what we possess rather than what we lack, means beginning the new year with a sense of gratitude. Remember gratitude is a form of humility and this honours God (Psalm 25:9). What’s more, this inventory of our talents and treasures puts a curb on our apprehensions on the future. “Gratitude looks to the past and love to the present,” wrote C.S. Lewis in The Screwtape Letters, “fear, avarice, lust and ambition look ahead.”

We live in a world of distractions and are bombarded with news, noise, a reckless matatu culture and imprisoning advertisements. Daily, we also find ourselves swamped with activities, many of them trivial in the larger scheme of things. Moreover, some of us have buried ourselves in physical clutter, self-glorification, uncontrollable appetites for wealth and other hindrances to a meaningful life. Not to mention the cantankerous political sludge that spews out at news time on our TV screens.

This new year, we can identify what is truly important to us and focus our energies on those things. If we realise, for example, that the love of our spouse is a key ingredient for our happiness, we’ll want to put more into that relationship as depicted in the bible. Loving your addicted son can be a mission; if physical strength and weight control top the list, we’ll join a gym and eat healthy foods. Focusing on what matters gives us a guiding star for 2023.

Good over evil

In a sense, life is a measuring stick of priorities and morality, and each new day gives us a chance to inch closer to one end of that stick or the other, to choose the essentials over the nonessentials, good over evil, right over wrong. This calls for authenticity in character in all of us.

This right to choose—this natural, God-given right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness — brings with it those two indispensable attributes that ride alongside freedom: control and responsibility. We can’t lower the prices at the petrol pumps or the cost of unga in the shops, but we can otherwise control where and how we spend our money. We can’t control what our relatives and neighbours teach their children, but we can control what we teach our own.

And whether we meet with success or failure in the choices we make—switching jobs, buying a house, taking out the Hustler loan to start a business—the proper use and care of this freedom requires taking responsibility for our decisions and actions. This is what separates the rational from the irrational human being; this is what allows us to know that politics is not the panacea to our difficulties, but rather it’s the economy of the country; as amplified by President Bill Clinton, who rode on budget surpluses in his tenure as president despite his perceived amorous ways.

“Everything can be taken from a man but one thing — to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way,” wrote concentration camp survivor Viktor E. Frankl in Man’s Search for Meaning. Kenya today boasts of an educated citizenry, let’s use education, this portable investment (as the Jews view it) to redefine our lives by doing what is right.

Despite the current socio-economic struggles, 2023 affords us as individuals yet another opportunity to choose our own way and what we wish to do with our lives. To choose, to take control of our circumstances, and to accept responsibility for those choices may not always yield success and happiness, but failing to do so guarantees defeat and misery in the future. God bless Kenya.