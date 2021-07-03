Kuria’s stay in Ruto’s camp could be cut short as ‘spy’ tag

Ever since he landed on the frontline of national politics in 2013, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has always left Kenyans guessing his next move; all courtesy of his endless political antics.

But to any keen observer, there is no doubt that Mr Kuria is not an ordinary politician. He just plays the fool, he’s definitely not one.

He is a brilliant schemer, a crowd-puller and a rabble-rouser. Those who know him best describe him as ruthless. They see him as a political trickster who has defied the odds to build his own brand.

Today, he is one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s top critics in spite of the President weaning him into politics and handing him the Gatundu South parliamentary seat.

He has in recent months been seen as a staunch supporter of Deputy President William Ruto, though simultaneously working hard and shrewdly to raise his clout as the leader of the People’s Empowerment Party (PEP).

While the Gatundu South MP is not new to controversy, it appears he is headed into yet another political whirlwind, all courtesy of his duplicity. Word has it that the vocal MP is about to be out of Dr Ruto’s camp on spying accusations.

Hustler nest

An elaborate plan to throw him out of the Hustler nest has been hatched and is in advanced stage. He is expected to be shown the door after the Kiambaa by-elections.

The MP is accused of pretending to be a DP Ruto ally while actually remaining close to Jubilee Party insiders. He has been accused of being one of the moles spying for Jubilee party in DP Ruto’s camp.

For the last few months, Kuria’s erratic behavior, especially his gloves off approach in handling close Ruto allies, has been questioned.

This has caused restlessness in the DP’s camp since Mr Kuria has been leading the Tangatanga brigade in fearlessly attacking the President.

Like former Agriculture Cabinet secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri, the Gatundu legislator has deliberately refused to officially join Dr Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance party.

He is one of the three politicians angling for a running mate position in DP Ruto’s camp. The others are Mathira MP Gachagua Rigathi and Mr Kiunjuri, who launched his new political outfit, The Service Party of Kenya, last year

Clinch presidency

The DP has kept politicians whom he believes can help him clinch the presidency in 2022.

In a desperate effort to prove themselves worthy of the DP’s trust, Mr Rigathi and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa are said to be overworking themselves on how to edge Mr Kuria out of the Hustler movement.

UDA will be using the Kiambaa elections to measure Dr Ruto’s popularity in Kiambu County. Mr Kuria is the President’s MP in Gatundu South so his involvement in Kiambaa by-election is crucial for UDA.

He had decided to field a PEP candidate for the Kiambaa parliamentary seat before he was prevailed upon to withdraw his candidate.

He had indicated that PEP was determined to repeat the Gaturi Ward and Juja Constituency feats on July 15 in Kiambaa. Mr Kuria’s party proved to be a threat to UDA in Mount Kenya after beating the Jubilee candidate, Susan Njeri, in Juja.

Questions about Kuria’s loyalty emerged after the MP clashed with former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko after the latter insulted the President.

He had warned the former Nairobi governor against insulting the President. Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, who is a close ally of Mr Kuria, however, refutes the spying claims. He says the MP is a master strategist.