KTDA interview raised a red flag on tea marketer

An article published on Nation.Africa on October 6, “KTDA lobbies for Sh10b from Hustlers Fund for its farmers”, raised more questions than answers and the writer did a great injustice to readers by not digging deeper into what the subject said.

First, Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) chairman David Ichoho is cited as stating that there were former managers who were against the ongoing tea reforms.

The story would have been balanced if there was an attempt at reaching out to the former board of directors for their views on the matter.

They would have commented on the legitimacy—or lack of it—of the current board as the matter is still unclear since there is a court order to that effect.

The High Court barred the implementation of the Executive Order that directed the reorganisation of KTDA Holdings, its subsidiaries and factory company elections.

Secondly, which is even more concerning, is the elephant in the room. The article states that Mr Ichoho admitted that KTDA paid a bonus despite the financial year not having come to an end.

More troubling is that the payment was made using the proceeds of a commercial loan.

Highly unusual

Bonuses and dividends are normally paid from profits earned during a financial year and not from reserves or borrowed funds.

This bonus payment is highly unusual because the board assumed that the organisation would hit its revenue and profitability targets.

But even if the board members were so confident, disruptions such as Covid-19 and the Russian-Ukrainian war are teaching us that there are far too many unforeseen events that are increasingly making financial projections difficult.

And why had KTDA not released its annual results, three months after the close of its financial year?

The annual results would have given its stakeholders credible information on whether the bonus payout is supported by business performance or not.

A follow-up interview is necessary.