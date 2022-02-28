Kenya Airways, prove the naysayers wrong, beat Chinese at their game

In the famous book, Strategic Management in the Aviation Industry, Baum Herbert says deregulation and liberalisation of air markets on bilateral agreements have caused traditional flag carriers to face stiffer competition, as is the case with Kenya Airways.

Moreover, disruptive technologies, new freedoms and change in international traffic patterns were a stumbling block for the aviation industry long before Covid-19.

The government has allocated Sh26.6 billion to the national carrier from the Supplementary Budget. Moreover, the loan that it plans to invest in the airline will help to strengthen cash flow and speed up reforms on route operations. This has led to criticism.

KQ must start moving strategically to pre-empt competition, which will now not be only airlines mainly but also in other related sectors, such as airports. In recent aviation history, airports and their organisations have faced drastic change and airport privatisation, as well as infrastructure expansion and maintenance, have been popular. This has made landing fees very attractive, and so is the entry of China as a major industry player.

University of Cape Town aviation expert Gordon Pirie says, “in the past 20 years, Persian Gulf petro-states and their airlines — Emirates, (Air Arabia) Qatar and Etihad — have become major offshore hubs for a vast range of commercial flights serving Africa”. The challenge is, KQ operates in Africa, which has 41 of the 54 international destinations.

Overcapacity

With the Chinese economy having an overcapacity in the construction sector, Beijing has ventured into the field of Airport Build and Operate (ABO) in Africa. Last June, China opened a Sh4 billion runway in Zambia. Then-Zambian President Edgar Lungu, after opening the second terminal building at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, Lusaka in August, said his country wanted to be the regional aviation hub. With a GDP of $100 billion against Zambia’s $24 billion, however, Kenya would have an advantage.

But it’s not that easy. According to aviation engineering site Tandonline, China has earmarked $65 billion for construction of airports in Ethiopia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Zambia and other African countries. DR Congo has received Sh5.7 trillion, Angola Sh615 billion, Mauritius Sh260 billion, Sierra Leone Sh190 billion and Mauritania Sh136 million.

At the end of these projects, China will bring a new wave to aviation in the continent via partnerships with African countries keen to raise their moribund airlines to give them a national outlook. On the other hand, China might unleash its carriers—such as Air China, China Southern and China Eastern—which will have a soft landing (pun intended) in Africa’s airports since the landing fees will be subsidised under the Build Operate Transfer (BOT) project financing.

Civil works

The World Bank and ADB say Chinese activity in Africa has been concentrated in civil works — construction of roads, hydroelectric plants, bridges, ports, schools and universities—but, of late, it has ventured into airports. KQ ought to have moved ahead strategically, working as an African brand. Then, it will be miles ahead and dominant, just like Ethiopian Airlines has been for a long time.

But Africans have an edge in the local economy. In a recent interview with Al Jazeera, industrialist Aliko Dangote said the feel of Chinese in African industry is near-non-existent.

The presence of Chinese firms, according to the World Bank, is almost non-existent in consulting services and minimal in equipment supply, where they capture three per cent of the market on technology-related work. But as the latest peer-reviewed scholarship shows, in civil works, Chinese firms accounted for 31 per cent of contract value in 2004-2006. Except for France, which has been winning around 12 per cent of the World Bank’s civil works contracts, no other country has won more than a five per cent share.

And in as many as 20 per cent of the contracts won by China, the second-most highly ranked bidder is also a Chinese firm.

But the competition is not in construction but aviation. Kenya Airways can stand tall if it started putting a distance between it and the looming Chinese carriers now.



