Koome’s nomination raises several constitutional issues

Justice Martha Koome during the CJ position interview on April 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Kibe Mungai

Constitutional lawyer

What you need to know:

  • It is likely that the parliamentary process for approval of the nominee might be a little bumpy.
  • Justice Koome’s nomination is inspiring, well-merited and she has the capacity to excel as the third CJ under the 2010 Constitution.

Last Tuesday’s decision by the Judicial Service Commission to recommend Court of Appeal judge Martha Koome as Chief Justice came as a pleasant surprise to me in two respects. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.