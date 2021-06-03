Koome McCourt: How to farm resilient environments

About one-third of the food produced globally is either lost or wasted because of the changing climate. Increasing temperatures, variabilities in weather patterns, invasive crops and pests and diseases, and other extreme weather events are some ways through which climate change manifests.

But agriculture is a major part of the climate problem; the sector generates between 19 and 29 per cent of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. If we do nothing, these figures can only rise. This calls for substantial investment in efforts to mitigate further production dips and to counter the effects of this change.

The impact of climate change on agriculture has implications for the livelihoods of a significant section of the population. As primary food producers, farming communities are continually clearing forests to expand farming land and subsequently practising intensive farming, including overusing inorganic fertiliser to squeeze out maximum yields. These practices are only briefly practical before they become counterproductive.

Agroforestry

To kick-start a green economy and achieve environmental sustainability goals, we must pay greater attention to climate-smart agriculture (CSA), which is designed to improve farm productivity and profitability.

It also helps farmers mitigate and adapt to the harmful effects of climate change, and ensure farmland remains healthy for years to come. For example, agroforestry, crop rotation, and diversification enable soil carbon sequestration and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Modern agriculture must have three main objectives: sustainably increase productivity, farm incomes, food security, and development; build the resilience of agricultural and food security systems to climate change; and reduce the sector’s greenhouse gas emissions through tree planting and fertiliser microdosing to increase its efficiency and reduce soil degradation.

Water management

Kenya’s CSA Strategy 2017-2026 identifies four strategic areas of focus as key to consolidating agriculture’s contribution to national development sustainability: building resilience by addressing vulnerability due to changes in rainfall and temperature, extreme weather events and unsustainable land/water management and utilisation; mitigating greenhouse gas emissions; establishing an enabling policy, including the legal and institutional framework to implement CSA; and addressing underlying issues such as gaps to CSA, like human resource capacity and funding.

These objectives replicate the efforts of other organisations and provide a common ground for collaboration to facilitate a robust response to climate change.