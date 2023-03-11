KNTC will help stabilise prices of food, fertiliser

Food is a sensitive topic. And it should be because it is a matter of life and death. And for the past two years, the conversation has shifted from not only its availability, but also affordability as internal and external factors push up food prices.

These factors include Covid-19, the Russia-Ukraine war and locally, failed and insufficient rains and expensive fertiliser.

The war in Ukraine has cut off supplies from one of the world’s biggest exporters of sunflower oil and cereals such as maize and wheat.

According to the 2022 UN Food Prices Index, which tracks the world’s most-traded food commodities, food prices are at their highest since the agency started keeping records 60 years ago.

The index noted that the price of vegetable oils soared 23 per cent, while cereals were up 17 per cent.

Even before the war, food commodity prices were already at 10-year highs due to supply disruptions caused by the Covid and the rise in demand when restrictions imposed by the pandemic were lifted.

Then the rains have failed for the last two seasons in Kenya, leading to drought and shortages of food.

Data by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics show that inflation in February 2023 went up by 9.2 per cent, mainly driven by cost of food, which increased by 11 per cent.

This situation has prompted the Kenyan government, like others in the world, to intervene in a bid to lower the cost of food and protect vulnerable households. Some governments have intervened on the supply side by subsidising production while others have opted for a more direct-to-consumer method.

In Kenya, we are applying both methods. Some of the interventions are being spearheaded by the Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC) — and for good reasons.

KNTC has been in operation since 1965 and has the mandate to intervene. Our mandate includes stabilising consumer commodity prices by ensuring balance in supply and demand, promoting wholesale and retail trade, undertaking procurement agency services for the government and improving and strengthening supply chain and distribution systems.

KNTC has done this for the past 58 years, carrying out the mandates on varying scales, depending on the needs of the country.

Last year, we sold goods worth Sh2.6 billion through our eight depots located across the country.

We sold to consumers, military, police, relief agencies and other organisations that buy in bulk.

We are a profitable organisation and we rely on cash generated from our trading to sustain operations and government only steps in for special projects.

To help stabilise food prices, KNTC has secured a Sh24 billion letter of credit facility from local and international trade finance banks that will be used for the interventions and subsequent trading by KNTC.

On production, we have bought 300,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser locally and abroad for distribution to farmers. This has already brought down the cost of fertiliser by Sh3,000. Of the 300,000 metric tonnes, KNTC has bought 245,000 tonnes from local companies, promoting Kenyan industries.

The input is available to the more than three million farmers who have registered with the Ministry of Agriculture. Farmers just walk in, use the E-voucher sent to them when registering and buy the fertiliser in any NCPB or KNTC store. They pay via mobile money and get their fertiliser.

Each farmer is entitled to a certain number of bags depending on their acreage so each time they buy, the bags are deducted from their quota.

The fertiliser is already available in 12 counties and other regions will get it in mid-March.

Bringing down the cost of the input will lead to lower food prices as it is one of the key factors of production.

On wholesale and retail interventions, we will buy rice, beans and edible oil to stabilise prices in the market. We have rice equivalent to 10,000 metric tonnes and more is expected next week. We have also so far bought rice worth Sh1.9 billion from local farmers in central and western Kenya.

We are in the process of buying other commodities too. We have mapped out the initial 120,000 retail shops where the cheap food items will be stocked.

KNTC has also partnered with distributors who have invested in technology that can track availability and the prices they are selling at.

The aim is not to distort the market but increase competition and reduce prices.

We aim to continue with the project until prices stabilise. As a public organisation, we are also guided by our mandate and the procurement law, to which we strictly adhere.

KNTC goods are cheaper because we aim for smaller profit margins and unlike others, we pass down the benefits of tax exemptions to consumers in the form of lower prices.

We believe consumers should benefit from such breaks in the form of cheaper food — because for many vulnerable families, having food on the table is a matter of life and death.