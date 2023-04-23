Know tax implications on the disposal of real estate

Like any other specialised industry, the real estate business in Kenya attracts certain unique tax implications—from stamp duty to capital gains tax, income tax and value-added tax.

Real estate refers to immovable property consisting of land together with all that is affixed on it, including commercial and residential buildings. With the looming ambitious tax revenue targets, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has been eyeing this sector.

So what are the salient tax implications that a realtor or anybody buying or selling property must not ignore?

First, from January 2023, disposal of a fixed property attracts capital gains tax (CGT) at 15 per cent on the net gains, from five per cent. But CGT does not apply where the seller’s core business is real estate sales but to one only disposing property. Exclusion also depends on the use put to the property, its size, market value and who owns it and for how long.

Incidental costs

Notably, the net gains on which the CGT is charged is a function of the transfer value adjusted for “adjusted costs” of the property, which include the acquisition and incidental costs. So one must ensure the computation of the CGT base is accurate and correctly adjusted. If you suffer CGT, you ought not pay additional taxes on that income.

Realtors—those who develop or acquire a property purposefully for sale—are also subject to income tax on earnings such as rental income and gains on property sales. Like any other business, the income tax is charged on the profits at 30 per cent. It is, thus, necessary to establish whether you are in the real estate business or not.

Further, where you are in the real estate business, the law allows you to take certain deductions to reduce the amount subject to tax to the extent the same is used to derive rental income. Termed “investment allowances”, these deductions are based on the use to which the building is put.

The disposal of a building is also subject to Value Added Tax (VAT) at a standard rate of 16 per cent. But the transfer of land, leasing of residential buildings and supply of low-cost housing units are exempt.

Special real estate vehicles

For special real estate vehicles like Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), the government has given certain tax incentives to encourage their adoption. REITs allows investors to pool their resources and invest in a portfolio of income-generating real estate assets. In Kenya, REITs are regulated by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) and are required to distribute at least 80 per cent of their taxable income to investors as dividends.

REIT incomes are exempt from income tax and VAT on commercial property but subject to income tax on non-real estate incomes. Additional incentives such as stamp duty exemption and reduced withholding tax rates for resident investors have also been given to these real estate players. Further, REITS are exempt from capital gain tax on the disposal of immovable property shares in another REIT or shares in a controlled property company.