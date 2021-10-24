Knock on doors, contribute funds to deliver climate change targets

Fuel pump

An attendant fills up a vehicle with fuel at a station in Nairobi on October 14, 2021. Fossil fuels are major contributors to the destructive climate change.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Beline Muriithi

Communications Specialist

What you need to know:

  • Awareness events like walks, running in the wild or caravans through cities can force companies to rethink their climate change policies.
  • Other actions include protests such as those staged by Nobel Laureate Prof Wangari Maathai.

The widespread use of fossil fuels is responsible for the climate change that is threatening the earth and its inhabitants, or is it? But it is human inaction, even with all the information at our disposal, that threatens to decimate us. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.