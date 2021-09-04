Kituyi is a capable alternative candidate in race for top seat

By  Karuti Kanyinga

What you need to know:

  • A combination of candidates with track record in fixing governance and developmental challenges, should be some of the qualities we should look for.
  • We need leaders who will facilitate directing of national resources to sectors that will create employment and wealth for all.

For about 15 years now, Kenyans have continued to identify unemployment, high cost of living, corruption, and tribalism as the main challenges facing the country. The problem of security is also common in urban areas and some regions.

