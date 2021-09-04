Kituyi is a capable alternative candidate in race for top seat

For about 15 years now, Kenyans have continued to identify unemployment, high cost of living, corruption, and tribalism as the main challenges facing the country. The problem of security is also common in urban areas and some regions.

The historical challenges of regional or ethnic inequalities in development continue to deepen even though we have a strong framework for devolution.

The last two articles (Sunday Nation, August 22, 2021; and Sunday Nation August 29, 2021) emphasised that these problems will remain because they are a symptom of governance failure. We have not addressed governance challenges, which would lead to an end to these problems. Abuse of power by the politically powerful; and weakening of critical institutions have combined to worsen these problems.

The group of candidates offering themselves for the 2022 presidential elections has presided over deepening of these challenges. These leaders are part of the problem and cannot be expected to offer a solution.

The country should begin identifying alternative leaders who can help in addressing these challenges. A combination of candidates with track record in fixing governance and developmental challenges, should be some of the qualities we should look for.

We need leaders who will address governance failure, strengthen institutions, and build a culture of rule of law. We need leaders who will facilitate directing of national resources to sectors that will create employment and wealth for all.

The Covid-19 pandemic has worsened development problems. Its negative impact on social-economic conditions in the country will continue to worsen for several years. Many people have lost jobs due to closure of business and other problems.

But the problems were worsening before the pandemic. The economy was not doing well. Public debt was on the rise and is continuing to rise. The amount of funds used to pay for loans owed to China and other lenders has crowded out funds meant for development. We need leaders to address these challenges and give us a better country. The current leaders have prevented emergence of alternative leaders.

Promoting trade

Unfortunately, there are not many leaders who stand out as good and capable alternatives. There are not many leaders to pick and present as alternatives because the current leaders have dominated the political space and made it difficult for alternative leaders to emerge.

The present political leaders have also balkanised the country and established ethnic regions, which are very hostile to one another. In fact, all the leaders of the main political parties in the country today have dominated and stifled opposition to their leadership in their own regions. They have made it difficult for national and alternative leaders to emerge even in their own regions. They have punished each and everyone who wishes to contest against them.

But this does not mean we close the debate and throw our hands up in despair. There are candidates to consider, if only there was a room for national conversation on the leaders we want and the country we deserve.

Dr Mukhisa Kituyi is a viable and a capable alternative. He has experience in not only tackling governance challenges but also experience in promoting regional and international trade. This would be good for the country.

He is one person whose early youthful life suffered the consequence of bad governance. In 1979, the government forced his expulsion from the University of Nairobi together with several other student leaders. He proceeded to Makerere University where he completed his first degree in 1982. He then proceeded to Norway, where he completed his Masters’ degree in 1983 and PhD studies in 1989.

This history is important to reflect upon because the bad governance of the time fractured the country and laid the basis for many problems we deal with today. Individuals like Kituyi, who raised a voice on these challenges faced the consequences such as expulsion from the university or being jailed on trumped up charges.

Economic recovery

Many young people today are not familiar with this history of repression. Not many are aware that there were days when one would not say anything negative about the government or a senior politician allied to the government.

Speaking against the government would earn you a jail sentence. The only people who had the courage to voice concerns for ordinary citizens were university students and a group of six politicians in Parliament. James Orengo was one of them. Mukhisa Kituyi was also among these few student leaders.

Those opposed to bad governance paid the price. Many were jailed and others fled the country. Norway and other Nordic countries often welcomed Kenyans and others running from their governments in Africa. There are many Kenyan families in the Nordics today who owe their residence in these countries to this dark past.

Dr Kituyi continued to participate in the struggle for better governance in Kenya. In the early 1990s, he was among the group of young politicians who were members of first opposition political movement, the Forum for the Restoration of Democracy (Ford), founded by Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

He briefly served as the head of secretariat of the party and the movement. Like many young Turks at the time, he was elected member of Parliament (MP) for Kimilili three times, starting from 1992. He lost in the 2007 General Election. He unsuccessfully vied for the Bungoma senate seat in March 2013.

President Mwai Kibaki appointed him Kenya’s Trade minister in 2003. He served in this position until 2007 when he lost in the 2007 elections. It is during his tenure that Kenya’s volume of trade increased and trading challenges within the region were addressed. He facilitated dialogue for improving trade within the East African Community; and negotiated better terms for trading within the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa Region (Comesa).

He was part of President Kibaki’s Cabinet that facilitated economic recovery. The economy grew from a negative level to an unprecedented seven percent annual growth in 2007. Improved economic performance was attributable to a strategy that emphasised economic recovery for wealth and employment creation. And indeed, the wealth and employment opportunities created at the time were visible and evident everywhere.

Governance failures

Kenya’s economic positioning in the region improved significantly, owing to increased export of goods and services. The number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) involved in various sectors increased, and so did volume of resources. Cottage industries proliferated in various urban areas with the policy direction by the departments of trade and industries.

Dr Kituyi was part of this team that helped in economic recovery. But the team owes much to the group of advisers that they brought in key government ministries to provide technical support. Renowned Kenyan scholars and researchers who were based in the diaspora came in to support the government efforts by developing policies and programmes which were effectively implemented.

This was a period when the government respected advise and professionals. Dr Kituyi built on this to improve performance of the country in terms of regional and international trade, securing the position of secretary general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad) .

At Unctad he fought hard for the Global South by advocating improved conditions and opportunities for the South to trade with the Global North under fair terms. He advocated inclusive development in the Global South and underlined the need for the Global North to remove trade, financial and technology barriers that they plant on the relations with developing countries.

Dr Kituyi clearly has a good understanding of our domestic challenges. He has a good knowledge of our governance failures and knows what should be done to address them. He has experience in opening trade opportunities globally and is not short of ideas to build the national economy for the purpose.

The main problem with Dr Kituyi is that he does not suffer fools gladly. His reaction and public responses to foolish political elites is always comical and leaves many quotes behind. This is at least good, because we have politicians who make money by plundering public resources and then begin to think money buys wisdom.

Dr Kituyi is clearly a candidate to consider as an alternative to fix governance failure, and to give us the country we deserve.

The next article will look at some of the governors who are in their last term in office. Some are a good alternative for the 2022 presidential election.