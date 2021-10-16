Kinoti, Haji must work together to deliver on their crucial mandates 

Noordin Haji and George Kinoti

Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji (left) and Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Paul Mwangi

What you need to know:

  • The DCI appears exasperated by several decisions the DPP has made refusing to commence criminal proceedings.
  • The vexation of the detectives is understandable but the discretion of the DPP is not negotiable. 

Not many issues raise as much controversy in the criminal justice system as the decision whether or not to prosecute a suspect. In this decision, a win-win result is impossible. There is always a casualty; either the suspect or the victim of the crime.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.