Kinoti, Haji must work together to deliver on their crucial mandates 

Not many issues raise as much controversy in the criminal justice system as the decision whether or not to prosecute a suspect. In this decision, a win-win result is impossible. There is always a casualty; either the suspect or the victim of the crime.

The controversy is compounded by the fact that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who makes these decisions, has absolute discretion to prosecute or not. His decision cannot be reviewed before any authority.

It is to protect this independence that the Constitution has made security of tenure for persons in charge of prosecutions a tenet of the rule of law.

But though absolute, the discretion of the DPP is not permissive. He is expected to adhere to rules that may be laid out in the Constitution or in a policy formulated by his office beforehand.

Article 157 of the Constitution provides that when exercising his powers, the DPP shall have regard to public interest, the interests of the administration of justice and the need to prevent and avoid abuse of the legal process.

The determination of the interests of the administration of justice may look straight forward but it is usually the source of conflict between prosecutors and investigators. It is disheartening for investigators when after months of gruelling detective work, they are told their case cannot be presented to court.

Prosecutors insist that they have no luxury of celebrating the cracking of a case through investigation as they have to attend to the harsh reality of courtroom trial where there is no truth: Only what can be proved.

Open and shut case

Kamala Harris, the US Vice-President, was a prosecutor before she went into politics.

“My my experience over decades, is to make decisions after a review of evidence and facts. And not to jump up with grand gestures before I’ve done that. Some might interpret that as being cautious. I would tell you that’s just responsible,” she once said

Only a person who spends a lot of time in courtrooms gets to see what defence lawyers can do with the truth when facts are a little shaky. In the recent past, social media has been awash with memes of Kenyan lawyers giving the most ridiculous explanations to facts pointing at criminal culpability.

It is common for prosecutors to be reluctant at starting trials without what appears to investigators as an “open and shut case”.

But there is another reason not to commence a criminal trial that may be lost. Once the accused is freed, he may never again be prosecuted for the same crime even if he were to confess.

Sometimes, however, even open and shut cases may not be prosecuted. In many countries, prosecutors are allowed to consider “public interest” before deciding on starting a case. This decision is usually controversial and hurts victims when they see perpetrators of crimes, who for instance turn state witness, “walk free”. It also disheartens prosecutors.

So, whatever the reason prosecutors decide not to prosecute a case, it is always controversial and infuriating. And they get criticised.

This has become a common occurrence in the Kenyan criminal justice system. It has set the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) against the Office of the DPP.

Expression of frustration

The DCI appears exasperated by several decisions the DPP has made refusing to commence criminal proceedings in accordance with the recommendations of investigators.

Unfortunately, the matter has not stopped at the expression of frustration. It has gone public.

Recently, information filed in an ongoing criminal proceeding appeared aimed at proving that the decision by the DPP not to prosecute was wrongly made.

The vexation of the detectives is understandable but the discretion of the DPP is not negotiable.

The Constitution is very emphatic that in exercising his powers, the DPP shall not be under the direction or control of any person or authority.

Those words mean exactly that. Of course it is clear, and the DCI has made its case, that a better working and collaboration system is needed between these two institutions.

We should implore them to urgently set one up as none of them gets to deliver on their mandates without the other.