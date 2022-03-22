Kinoru’s return heralds a revival of talent hunt at grassroots clubs

For close to seven years, Kinoru Stadium has been out of action. The ‘Gem at the Mountain’, as sports enthusiasts in Meru County fondly call it, is an appropriate nickname for the value and development it is going to bring, most especially to the youth, who yearn for a stage to spring to the national and international stage.

Nestled in the northeastern edge of Meru Town and accessible to almost all the town’s residents by foot, Kinoru has the legacy of being, perhaps, the best stadium in terms of attendance by fans for all types of events. This makes it a hot destination for anyone with an event, whether sporting or otherwise.

Its completion and forthcoming handover are music to the ears of many as the region looks forward to establishing itself as a national sports hub. Football, track and field athletes are elated at the opportunities that more established teams, federations and other event organisers will bring, where their talent and effort can now be discovered, adopted and catapulted to future glory.

Meru Bombers

Few are as elated as Meru Bombers, the region’s home team. For seven years, the team and others in the largely agricultural county have been left to play their matches at school playgrounds, where the opportunity to play well and attract meaningful crowds—and, hence, revenue—has been limited.

As Meru Bombers celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, Kinoru would not have arrived at a better time as it provides the opportunity for a series of events to spring back on as we look forward to the future.

Anchor tenant

Stadiums, just like malls, need an anchor tenant who is intimately tied to the venue and becomes the flagship brand on which the stadium reaches out to the world. The legacy of Kinoru and the home team, Meru Bombers, are tightly tied together as one of Kenya’s most dear football associations.

But even as the Gem at the Mountain is unveiled, a sustainable approach to its use must be encouraged. Too often, we have seen counties launch stadiums that are soon run aground through unsustainable use that doesn’t even meet its maintenance costs, forcing shutdowns.

Moreover, teams and event organisers leave such venues with little benefit to the host community or the youth and talent that is resident there. Sometimes, scandals tarnish the venue and town.

As we look forward to Kinoru’s unveiling, the conversation on sustainable use of stadiums and the benefits it brings to the host community and talent around it should begin. This is not only a new dawn for Kinoru and the Bombers; it heralds an opportunity to set the example to the rest of the country where revival of sports facilities would unearth raw talent that can be nurtured for national glory.