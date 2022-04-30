Kibaki’s footprints will forever remain etched in Kenya’s education landscape

President Kibaki towered over Kenya’s socio-political and economic milieu as a colossus. There is virtually no sector in the country where his imprints were not felt. First, in the several decades before he ascended to the hallowed office of the presidency, and second as the country’s chief executive officer.

He was only at the helm of the country’s political office for 10 years, but his impact has been greatly felt. Apart from the economic sector where his genius was witnessed robustly, the education sector equally has a lot of his footprints. Today the country owes its present state of development in the sector to him.

In 2002, Kenya’s education sector was grappling with many challenges. Luckily, the previous year saw the country go through a General Election. This election pitted the ruling party, Kanu, against a near-opposition united front under Narc, whose presidential candidate was Kibaki. Narc’s manifesto spelt out how if it won the elections, it would tackle the many ills bedevilling the country.

Its wish list in education was quite progressive and revolutionary. Many, including even some of the leadership of the party, doubted the viability of some of the radical suggestions. Kibaki was, nonetheless, confident in the actualisation of virtually all the education content in the party’s manifesto.

Top on the list was introduction of free primary education, improvement of the quality of education at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels of education, increasing access to basic and tertiary education, demystification of university education and improvements in the terms and conditions of teachers at all levels of education in the public sector.

Unassuming style

True to his promise to the country, upon ascending to the presidency, Kibaki began to implement his promises. He did this in his characteristic simple and unassuming style.

First was the introduction of the free primary education programme. This gave the country huge accolades from the international community. It brought on board over a million children to the school fold. The policy further augmented the enrolment, retention and transition rates in classes at primary school level exponentially. Through the provincial administration, parents and guardians were being coerced to take their children to school.

Many of the beneficiaries of the programme are today building the country in different sectors. The president was to follow the free primary education programme in his second term with the free secondary tuition programme. This equally brought tremendous benefits to the citizens of the country.

The introduction of the constituency development fund during Kibaki’s tenure was to add another fillip to the country’s education sector. Bursaries came in handy to help the needy children from the vulnerable groups in the society. Many children across the education levels were able to further their education courtesy of the fund. This was true in constituencies whose members of parliament were transparent and accountable to the electorate. Today, like the free primary and free day secondary tuition programmes, the CDF has greatly been improved by the current government.

Kibaki’s helmanship of the country also witnessed the revolution in the information and communication sector. This was actually the genesis of the digital revolution the country finds itself in today. Kenya leads many countries in Africa and other parts of the world in the internet technology. This was felt in the education sector substantially.

Digital learning and the hybridisation of teaching and learning that is in vogue today was facilitated greatly by the government. Further, during Kibaki’s presidency, computers and related products were either zero-rated or attracted very low taxes due to their contribution to teaching and learning. This boosted learning and research greatly.

Competence based curriculum

It was during Kibaki’s tenure that the foundation of the competence based curriculum, the godsend in our education realm, was laid. This was done by the recommendation of The Odhiambo education review committee appointed by the then Cabinet minister George Saitoti. It was this committee whose recommendations have greatly informed the introduction of the competence based curriculum. This curriculum is skill-based and demystifies examinations.

It’s a major step in the country’s quest for a relevant curriculum in its leap in the 21st century.

President Kibaki further opened the gates of the university to many deserving Kenyans. With the buoyant economy, Kenyans of different hues massively invested in higher education. Through the privately sponsored students programme and the opening up of more public and private universities, many people benefitted from higher education. Enrolment in higher education substantially shot up. Still on public universities, the president did away with the idea of the head of state being the titular chancellor of all the public universities. This greatly demystified the position and made it quite accountable to the university community.

Collective bargaining agreements

Under the Kibaki presidency there was a sea-change improvement in the terms and conditions of service for teachers across the curriculum board. At the university, collective bargaining agreements were honoured and the labour unions were accorded the respect they deserve.

This was replicated in the primary and secondary levels. The allowances university public workers earn today were arrived at during the Kibaki era. This bespeaks volumes about how caring and understanding the government of the time took the welfare of public employees seriously. Lecturers and teachers also saw their numbers in the payroll of the government increase.

It was during Kibaki’s government that the textbook policy to primary schools was changed from being shouldered by the parents and guardians to the government. For once, the learner –book ratio was greatly improved.

The government purchased many textbooks for schools. And unlike the centralised system that we have currently, during Kibaki’s tenure, teachers chose the books they wanted to use and asked the head teachers to purchase the same. This increased employment and choice, promoted creativity in the learner and greatly boosted the publishing industry.

It’s for these reasons that Kibaki’s footprints will remain etched in the country’s landscape for eons. Kibaki, like an eagle, flew and went beyond the comfort of his nest, and fulfilled his purpose. Today, we should reflect upon his many achievements for our country. On Kibaki’s demise, I leave the country with the words of Winston Churchill’s wife to her daughter during the burial of the great English statesman, “You know Mary, it wasn’t a funeral, it was a triumph.” All of us should also be happy to have benefitted from Kibaki’s genius and, like a ten-year old boy who attended Winston Churchill’s burial remark: “I never realised what history was until we became part of history through the greatness of Sir Winston Churchill.” Fare thee well, our great education guru.