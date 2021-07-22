Kiambaa bitter-sweet win for DP William Ruto

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto during a church sacco empowerment function at AIC Milimani in Nairobi.

Photo credit: DPPS

By  Rashid H. Adankhalif

Disaster and risk management consultant

What you need to know:

  • Even if the UDA candidate had lost in the narrow margin that Jubilee Party did, it would still have been victory for Ruto.
  • Yet this is by no means an indication that the DP has a clear road ahead to State House. It is not a done and dusted affair yet.

The recent by-elections for MP and MCA in Kiambaa and Muguga, respectively, in Kiambu County were groundbreaking in many ways. Obviously, it was a major gain for Deputy President William Ruto’s new political vehicle, United Democratic Alliance (UDA). But even more notable is that the polls were a massive blow to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s quest to craft an alliance that would put him in the driving seat in the 2022 succession plan.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.