Key to unlock Africa’s potential lies in integration

Raila Odinga’s bid to become the African Union Commission chairperson has sparked a wave of anticipation and interest across the country and continent.

As a seasoned statesman and prominent figure in African politics, Mr Odinga brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record of leadership to the table.

His candidacy has been met with enthusiasm from many quarters, with supporters citing his visionary approach and commitment to African unity and development as key strengths. If elected, Mr Odinga should pledge to prioritise economic integration, peace and security, gender equality, and climate change, all aimed at steering the continent towards a more prosperous and sustainable future.

Africa’s journey towards economic integration has been a long and complex one, marked by diverse visions and persistent challenges. From Muammar Gaddafi’s ambitious dream of a United States of Africa with a common currency to the present-day reality of individual nations trekking separate economic paths, the continent still entertains the intricacies of integration. However, recent natural disasters, such as the earthquakes in Morocco, floods in Libya, Cyclone Freddy devastating Malawi, and cholera outbreaks, have underscored the vulnerabilities inherent in Africa.

Despite these, there is hope on the horizon, with gradual economic recovery underway. Yes, formidable obstacles remain, including unsustainable public debt, high inflation, exchange rate volatility, fiscal indiscipline, weak investor confidence, and the looming slowdown in China.

Leaders like Mr Odinga have a pivotal role to play in championing economic liberation and assisting African nations in renegotiating their debt obligations, particularly with institutions like the Bretton-Woods.

One landmark initiative that holds immense promise is the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA). This historic agreement, which has brought together 1.3 billion people, aims to enhance trade in goods and services, streamline Customs procedures, and resolve trade disputes. Through the implementation of the AfCFTA commitments, Africa can emerge as a major free trade area, enabling firms to advance along the value chain and fostering a more dynamic continent-wide economy.

Estimates suggest that by addressing trade barriers outlined in the AfCFTA, intra-African goods trade could surge by 53%, lifting an estimated 30 to 50 million people out of extreme poverty.

Recent political instability, vide the 11 coups or attempted coups in the Sahel region since 2020, underscores the detrimental impact on African economies. With nearly 40 percent % of African countries classified as fragile or in conflict, the need for peace and stability cannot be overstated. Such states are particularly vulnerable to external events, such as climate shocks, exacerbating their plight.





Mr Odinga must pledge support for these through his rich global diplomatic networks, offer humanitarian aid and foster conflict resolution.

Africa’s future hinges on achieving high-quality and inclusive growth, especially considering its status as home to the world’s youngest and rapidly expanding population. Mr Odinga should champion comprehensive structural reforms to create new job opportunities, particularly for women and youth.

His reform agenda should include access to quality education, health services and clean and safe water for these groups. These reforms should address bureaucratic obstacles, enhance transparency, reduce regulatory complexities, and promote financial inclusivity. Embracing digitalisation and expanding internet access can unlock new markets, and drive growth and opportunity across Africa.

Despite its minimal contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions, Africa bears a disproportionate burden of climate change. Mr Odinga must prioritise Africa’s strategy to combat climate change, which relies on structural reforms to support a transition to a more sustainable economy.

This involves encouraging investment in climate-resilient infrastructure, sustainable farming practices, and renewable energy sources. Advocating for increased investments in carbon credits for Africa and promote investments with lower carbon footprints will be crucial steps in this journey.

Cooperation is vital to counter the challenges posed by fragility. Fragmentation poses a significant threat and dampens growth prospects worldwide. By prioritising cooperation and collaboration in providing global public goods, such as climate action, pandemic response, and food security, Mr Odinga should ensure a prosperous future for the continent and contribute to global stability and prosperity.

President William Ruto’s support and endorsement underscore the spirit of unity essential for Africa’s progress. His recognition of Mr Odinga’s leadership qualities and vision for the continent attests to his commitment to Africa’s development and prosperity and strengthens his candidacy.