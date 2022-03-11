Key skills to teach our children during this two-month holiday

Children are on a two-month school holiday, one of the longest in recent times. Notably, it comes after a difficult period when we were trying to weather the pandemic storm. This means parents have a responsibility to not only ensure their children are looked after, provided for and protected, but also retrained to adapt to the new social order or new normal.

Depending on how you look at it, the holiday can be a trying time or an opportunity to foster growth in your children. Here are a few meaningful lessons you can teach them.

Financial literacy is a skill that is either taught in passing or not taught at all in schools. The best time to teach your child how to handle finances is now. Train them on budgeting for needs and wants, and miscellaneous spending. Also, point out the need to save for rainy days. Guide them into investing small amounts of money.

Social interaction

Let the children also learn the art of social interaction. This means developing such soft skills as empathy, mutual respect and positive communication. There is no doubt Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on our social order, and largely contributed to loss of social trust.

We have not been visiting each other’s homes for a long time, and it is also likely that your children might stay indoors this holiday. This might affect their outlook on life as well as their ability to meaningfully interact with other children now and in the future.

Guide them into interacting with each other in a way that fosters social integration and growth. That way they will grow up to be socially conscious adults.

Let them play, and play hard. Too much work without play will impede their personal growth and negatively impact them in future. Find or design both indoor and outdoor play activities that enhance their growth. It may also be a good opportunity to help them discover their talents beyond schoolwork. Happy holidays!