Kenyans’ feats in sports point to untapped talent

Kenya’s tennis sensation Angela Okutoyi and the recent exploits by Ferdinand Omanyala in sprints, which Kenyans believe are the preserve of Europeans and Americans, are a pointer to the country’s vast talent pool.

They show that with proper guidance and good training, the country can move from only focusing on long distance running, rugby and football to other areas like tennis and squash and win at the international level.

Okutoyi has done the country proud. Being the first Kenyan to play and win a final in a Grand Slam tournament, and at 18 years, the sky should be the limit. She has taken us back to those years when the Wekesas were trying to play tennis at the international level.

The time is ripe for the country to invest adequately in those sports disciplines that most in the country consider out of our league. We are seeing some youth doing very well in golf. All we need is government intervention and interest.

Just like it has been happening in rallying and athletics, resources and support are needed to bring out the latent potential in our young men and women. Leaders keep on telling the youth that they are the future of this country. We are, however, seeing their potential and capacity being wasted.

Commitment and political will

We have a crisis in football management in the country and the young footballers who can match the rest in the world have been confined to only playing in the local league while their peers in the world are earning handsomely in European leagues.

There has to be commitment and political will to uplift sports. President Kenyatta and Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed should be commended for being hands on in most sports activities, but as Okutoyi pointed out when she landed in the country after her stellar performance in London, more support is needed from the authorities for the sport locally with a view to producing future stars.

In sports success the world over, the working word has always been adequate resources in form of finances, proper and good sports facilities, coupled with excellent training.

Kenya has some good sporting facilities and much more can be done. Some small gestures like the warm welcoming Ms Mohammed gives to sports heroes anytime they land in the country from external competitions are very welcome. Appreciating good performance is what our young men and women need to propel them to those higher levels.

The political leadership should match the enthusiasm they always have while seeking leadership with support to sporting activities and other areas where the youth are a part and parcel.

Setting aside substantial funds to support sports in this country is the way to go.