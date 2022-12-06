Kenyans can benefit from legal clinics

Legal education is often perceived as the training of lawyers to represent their clients in court and thereafter claim hefty payments regardless of the outcomes.

Many people prefer not to encounter lawyers, who are often depicted in caricatures as sharks unless they absolutely must.

It may, therefore, come as a surprise that there is a growing global movement of justice educators; legal professionals who focus on access to justice for all persons, including those who cannot afford it.

They will gather at Stellenbosch University in South Africa from December 11 to 15 this year for the 11th Worldwide Global Alliance for Justice Education (GAJE) Conference.

Participants from clinical law programmes worldwide will exchange experiences on their practices and undergo training of trainers. The goal this year is to reflect on the theme of ‘Justice Education: Building Resilience and Strong Connections in Times of Global Challenges’.

Clinical legal education methodologies aim at offering legal training while at the same time making justice accessible to persons who may otherwise not afford it.

Under clinical law programmes, law students provide solutions to legal ‘ailments’ under the supervision of qualified legal professionals. The programmes expose students to the practical operation of law in society.

Law courses that utilise the clinical methodology provide time for reflective practice that is based on real client cases.

Law clinics in countries such as South Africa have successfully presented court cases and pursued litigation on behalf of indigent clients.

In Kenya, the Legal Aid Act recognises accredited university law clinics as providers of legal aid within the national legal aid scheme.

The law clinics in Kenya face a myriad of challenges, yet they continue to offer community education. Unfortunately, members of the public have not been very keen to explore this opportunity.