Kenyan women shatter glass ceiling, seizing leadership roles

An increasing number of women in Kenya are occupying top leadership roles at both national and county government levels as well as in the corporate world.

Female leaders are evidently gaining traction among Kenyans, and all indications are that the future belongs to bold women who boast the prerequisite experience, mettle, ingenuity and passion to play a major role at the apex of the country’s leadership.

In a society that remains largely patriarchal, it is inspiring and refreshing to see women relentlessly breaking the glass ceiling and vigorously challenging the status quo. Women leaders who are beating a new path, particularly in top county and national responsibilities are an inspiration to millions of other women and girls harbouring big dreams.

It is also encouraging to see that the current crop of female leaders are selfless and are more than ready to mentor other women and hold their hand in navigating the intricacies and dynamics of leadership, particularly in the murky arena of politics. The county governors and prominent women who converged for the G7 County Activation Kirinyaga Chapter underscored the ability of women to steer development and economic growth that brings shared prosperity.

Across the world, women leaders are known to be passionate about championing policies that drive inclusive socio-economic change. Because they understand where the shoe pinches, female leaders are also well-placed to address bottlenecks holding back girls and women from reaching their full potential.

Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru, who was the G7 County Activation host, is among the leaders blazing a trail in female leadership in the country. As the former and first woman chair of the Council of Governors, Waiguru was steadfast in her defence of devolution. Although she was elected on UDA ticket, she was nonetheless resolute in pushing the devolution agenda, boldly taking head on the national government when she felt the interests of devolved units were at stake.

By being visionary and development-oriented, leaders such as Waiguru set the stage for more women to take the helm of leadership.

County leadership gives women an opportunity to showcase their attributes and demonstrate their readiness to play even greater role in the national government. In Kirinyaga, Waiguru leadership acumen has been evident in her intentional efforts to deliver on the promise of devolution and in her pursuit of programmes targeting to uplift the status of women and the wellbeing of all people.

The county leadership has prioritised quality healthcare to citizens. Services at the Kerugoya Level Five Hospital have vastly improved, thanks to responsible and committed leadership. The state-of-the-art antenatal unit at the facility provides mothers with top-notch care. Moreover, the county government has been working to establish more maternity wings in various parts of the county to enhance access to affordable quality healthcare.

The county government has also transformed agriculture by championing inter-county partnerships which have fostered access to markets for produce. This noble initiative has opened up more agribusinesses and created employment for the youths and women. Such a record will not only elevate Waiguru profile nationally, it will reinforce the belief among Kenyans regarding the dependability of women leadership in general.