Kenyan politics finally turning the corner towards democratic maturity 

History knows no political leader who has ever won people’s hearts and elections without a powerful political rhetoric. While some of the rhetoric are genuine, others are intentionally misleading or misinformed, probably crafted by political strategists with the sole hope of winning elections.

Some strategists believe that politics should be only 1 per cent true and 99 per cent lies. This kind of rhetoric might have brought and kept the likes of Adolf Hitler, Saddam Hussein, Robert Mugabe, Iddi Amin, Mobuto Sese Seko, Donald Trump and even Daniel Moi in power.

However, going down Kenyan political memory lane, it is evident that Kenyans, having been taken for a ride far too long, have seen the illusion beckoning in the current politics. The political illusion I mean is the misleading belief that the difference between politics and truth is like that between light and darkness, and one has to lie to win elections.

Eighteenth-century psychologist Sigmund Freud argued that religion and science were mortal enemies and that religion would eventually die and give way to science. In his 1933 popular lecture, he argued that “religion is an illusion that derives its strength from its readiness to fit in with our instinctual wishful impulses”, adding that it is “comparable to a childhood neurosis which individual civilised men have to go through in their passage from childhood to maturity”.

Misleading political narratives

Though I don’t subscribe to Freud’s analysis of religion, I am convinced that these misleading political narratives are what we must go through as child-like voters before we become mature citizens. Most countries in the developed world have gone through these rites of passage.

Earlier in America, one could openly sell the racist idea of white supremacy and win elections. Several presidents, including Ulysses Grant, owned slaves. Abraham Lincoln, who issued the Emancipation Proclamation, hated slavery but never considered Blacks equal to Whites, while Theodore Roosevelt believed in white superiority.

This illusion ended when ‘equal rights’ became an important elections subject, thanks to the struggle led by blacks such as Rosa Parks, Malcolm X, John Lewis and Martin Luther King Jnr. This culminated in the election of Barack Obama as the 44th US President.

When more blacks were shot dead by police during the Obama presidency, it became clear it was an illusion that when your own is in the White House then all problems are solved. Americans also struggled with the illusion that politicians are the problem till they elected a business mogul, Donald Trump, and realised that the problem was much bigger.

I foresee a similar trend in Kenya’s journey to democratic maturity. Just like children can be convinced with chocolates, Kenyans have been buying cheap political rhetoric. This vulnerability comes from the fact that Kenyans are notoriously religious and ethnically loyal. The majority of us don’t realise when politicians exploit our religious and tribal vulnerability.

Perceived dynasties

For instance, for some Kenyans to register and vote, their ethnic kingpin has to tell them that if they don’t, the other tribe or religion will rule over them. Hence, in every election, different ethnic communities and religions are always presented with an aggressor. For instance, the 2007 election were made to look like a duel between Mt Kenya region and the rest of the country. The misleading narrative was particularly used in the Rift Valley.

Likewise, politicians from Central Kenya would point to Raila Odinga and his supporters as their rivals. Later, when Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto (UhuRuto) came together in 2013, the misleading narrative was that Raila was behind the ICC cases against the duo in The Hague.

However, now that Uhuru and Raila are working together, there are calls to bury the ethnic prejudice, which was just a tool for voter explotation. Moreover, given that Ruto worked closely with Uhuru in the previous two elections, it has become harder for Ruto to use a tribal narrative again against Central Kenya.

It could be the reason he came up with the ‘Hustler Nation’ narrative. Though it started as a movement against perceived “dynasties” and has the potential of leading to class tensions, it has now birthed an economic model. Raila has also come up with his demographic economic model and clamour for inclusive governance and devolution.

The fact that we are now discussing how to improve people’s livelihoods rather than ethnic politics is commendable. It means that Kenyan politics is gradually on its way from childhood to mature democracy. Let’s support this kind of politics.