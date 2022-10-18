Kenyan enterprise: Time to let out our little best-kept national secret

A key economic player that should be at the negotiating table for resources is missing. This is the Kenyan enterprise, which is characterised by resiliency, hard work, innovation and the ability to adapt to the ever-changing business environment. Appreciating its pivotal economic role is critical in the pursuit of middle-income economic and social prosperity.

Kenyan enterprises have for too long hidden under the generalised “Jua Kali” when, in truth, it has different segments and categories and is far more complex (in size and maturity), quite digitised and innovative than the name suggests.

Often fully or partially “informal’’ on purpose, the enterprises, and the brilliant entrepreneurs behind them, should come out into the economic spotlight—not to be taxed, regulated or ridiculed but for public and private sector players to provide meaningful support structures to help them to unlock their immense potential.

Working population

Over 80 per cent of our youthful working population can be found in Kenyan enterprises, spread out in value chains like agriculture to trade, value addition, IT, the creative economy and services. As of 2016, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) recorded seven million registered enterprises.

Enterprise is the cog of any thriving economy and, in our case, carries the energy, innovativeness and bravery of the ordinary citizen. In 2019, KNBS attributed 40 per cent of GDP to the sector. The “2021 African Tech Start-ups Funding Report” repeatedly ranks our entrepreneurs among the most innovative in Africa after Nigeria and South Africa.

Enterprise should, therefore, be a treasured entity, legislatively recognised and respected player in our struggle towards an equitable, inclusive and sustainable society.

Strong and consistent high-level commitment and political will would deliver the needed meteoric enterprise growth. A quantum leap in perspective and approach will ensure millions of enterprises prosper and achieve steady and sustainable economic and social growth.

Inclusive growth

In the late ’70s, South Korea realised that the economic dominance of large business groups, which received generous government support, had led to economic polarisation and inequality. The government recognised that structured SME development would translate into inclusive growth by creating jobs and boosting the quality of SME jobs through raising productivity and wages.

A declaration in its 1987 Constitution states that the “state shall protect and foster SMEs”. That mandates consistent investment and support into the sector and ensures accountability from the Presidency and government.

In Kenya, besides the legislative work required to demonstrate and motivate serious intention and focus, there is also a need to enhance the structure and co-ordination of this critical sector. Besides the types of business and financial support, a well-structured delivery platform with multiple solutions and stakeholders is also needed. The creation of a Co-operatives and SME Development ministry will provide the requisite coordination.

Recognising the largely informal economic sector, a cocktail of policies and regulations will encourage enterprises to self-segment and register so as to attract support.

For instance, the start-up segment of our economy requires structured and deliberate support. Given the 500,000-800,000 young entrants into the job market yearly, coupled with the absence of dignified ready-made jobs, starting a business in select value chains should be eased and supported. A key gesture would be to legislate a separate start-up registration with certain tax waivers and other regulatory matters. That would have a profound impact on our fledging enterprises.

Secondly, having survived and thrived through three-five years of largely self-motivated growth, high-growth enterprises require special attention to expand, export to new regional or continental markets, employ more people and generate profits to help our nation leapfrog to a middle-income economy.

With some 50 million Kenyans and 300 million Africans in the recently enlarged East African Community, our enterprises should get strategic and consistent support to provide everyday goods to this expanding market.