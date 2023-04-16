Kenya up there on global ranks for its beauty

Every April 18, the World Heritage Day, also known as International Day for Monuments and Sites, is marked to raise awareness of the significance of cultural heritage protection and to celebrate the variety of the world’s legacy.

There are several such historical heritage places across the globe that have maintained countless tales and legends over the years. People travel long distances to view these monuments and locations. Only to protect such treasures is World Heritage Day observed.

The day is observed across the world in a variety of ways—including visits to monuments and historical sites, conferences, roundtables and newspaper articles.

Every year, a topic is selected for World Heritage Day to highlight a different element of cultural heritage. Last year, the topic was “Heritage and Climate” while the theme for today is “Heritage Changes”.

The day also focuses on ancient cultural preservation solutions in order to raise awareness of monuments, disappearing civilisations and locations. Activities are of several kinds.

Our heritage is a significant part of our life. Our prosperous past has built the groundwork for our prosperous future. The main goal of commemorating this day is for all of us to work together to preserve and defend our history. It is also observed to express thanks to the organisations and individuals who assist in any manner towards the protection, preservation and restoration of our legacy.

The first time the World Heritage Day was observed was in 1983, when a group of peasants turned up dressed in various colourful outfits to display their culture and history.

Kenyan World Heritage Sites

Kenya is famed for its breathtaking beauty, and a visit provides an unforgettable experience. Apart from the opportunity to observe the Big Five game species, the country boasts seven Unesco World Heritage Sites, second only to South Africa (10) in terms of the number of designated sites in an African country.

The Unesco World Heritage Sites in Kenya are Lake Turkana National Parks; Mount Kenya National Park and Natural Forest; Lamu Old Town; Sacred Kaya Forests of the Mijikenda; Fort Jesus; the Great Rift Valley lake system; and Thimlich Ohinga archaeological site.

Kenya is considered as the greatest safari destination with 50 spectacular national parks and reserves and is home to varied species, including the Big Five—lions, leopards, elephants, rhinos and buffalo.

Yet, certain key sites remind us of our origins, cultures, historic events, our journey and the beauty of the land. These locations have been maintained as reminders of events that occurred decades ago for future generations.