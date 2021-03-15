Kenya-UK deal is a unique window to scale up international trade networks

The legislative arms of government in Kenya and the United Kingdom have ratified the Economic Partnership Agreement signed by the two countries last December. The conclusion of the legislative process by the parliaments is a milestone that will enable Kenya and the UK to implement this post-Brexit trade deal.

The ratification was preceded by robust public participation as required by the Constitution and the enabling legislation, the Treaty Making and Ratification Act 2012.

We expect that this month the instruments of ratification will be signed and deposited with the depositories of the Kenya and British governments. The two parties will agree on the date the agreement shall be in force. This is the final process in the journey started mid last year with virtual negotiations to secure our mutual interests ahead of Britain’s exit from the European Union (EU) single customs territory on December 31, 2020.

What exactly does this agreement mean for Kenya? We have a unique window of opportunity to scale up our exports to the UK and, by extension, the expansive EU market. The market is wide open, free of any duties and quota restrictions. So, the number of goals on our export scorecard really depend on our efforts and resolve to produce goods that compete effectively, in terms of prices and quality, in the international marketplace.

Ethical standards

Our agricultural producers, manufacturing firms and small and medium enterprises can ride on this bilateral trade pact knowing that there is literally no gatekeeper on the UK side to stop us from exporting as much as we can if we meet the rigorous quality and ethical standards of the global trade ecosystem.

And while we exercise our free market access to the UK immediately, the UK has to wait for up to 25 years to enjoy the full benefits of the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA). That means our domestic producers are protected from competition from UK exporters until 2046. By then, our nascent industries could have matured enough to compete globally. Even then, there are products on which duty will never be removed.

Imports from the UK to Kenya and the East African Community will be subjected to duty and quota restrictions for the next seven years (to 2028), after which the duties and quota restrictions will be gradually and progressively reduced over 18 years.

This will affect 82.6 per cent of the trade that is being liberalised under the EPA, mostly intermediate goods that are used as inputs in our domestic manufacturing enterprises. Our domestic industries producing similar goods will be protected from competition for 25 years.

For manufactured goods that the UK exports to Kenya and the EAC, duty and quota restrictions will continue for 12 years (until 2033), after which they will progressively be reduced over 13 years. But given that these products account for only 2.6 per cent of the liberalised trade, importing them duty-free will have a minimal impact on our economy. Moreover, some sensitive products, including dairy, will not be exposed to any competition.

Domestic manufacturers

The seven-year moratorium and progressive tariff reduction are meant to give time for domestic enterprises to grow and improve their global competitiveness. The government is implementing an ambitious export development programme to support innovative value chains to enhance the export competitiveness of domestic manufacturers.

The UK is among Kenya’s top five export markets with exports averaging Sh40 billion annually in the past five years. The EPA is a great opportunity to scale up our major exports, including flowers, fruits, vegetables, coffee, tea and textiles.

But Kenya’s biggest catch lies in developing its potential in value-added and new exports — such as herbs, pulses, honey, fisheries, livestock, minerals, textiles and apparel, leather and footwear — hence, a strategy to capture just five per cent of the UK market for our traditional and emerging export products.

We’re determined to grow our exports to more than Sh1 trillion in the next 25 years. And we can, since trade is at the heart of the ‘Big Four Agenda’ and Kenya Vision 2030.