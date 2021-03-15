Kenya-UK deal is a unique window to scale up international trade networks

By  Betty Maina

CS Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development

The legislative arms of government in Kenya and the United Kingdom have ratified the Economic Partnership Agreement signed by the two countries last December. The conclusion of the legislative process by the parliaments is a milestone that will enable Kenya and the UK to implement this post-Brexit trade deal.

